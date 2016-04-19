Image Image Credit Jim McIsaac/Contributor via Getty Images, Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images and New York Daily News Archive/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jeremy Lin, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton and Spike Lee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There are NBA teams with titles, and then there are teams with stories. The New York Knicks (short for Knickerbockers, an old term for early Dutch settlers and their style of dress) are both loved and endlessly roasted, but there’s one thing they never are: Boring. Since their debut, the Knicks have been central to basketball’s evolution, NYC culture and unforgettable pop culture moments. You might’ve grown up in the nosebleeds of Madison Square Garden or only recently fallen down the rabbit hole of Knicks Twitter, but either way, the team’s wild history makes for incredible trivia.

From celebrity antics to Black history firsts, these aren’t your average stat-sheet facts. We dug up stories that define the Knicks as an institution of drama, dedication and dysfunction — often all at once. Here are 9 of the most entertaining, surprising and sometimes downright ridiculous facts every real Knicks fan should keep in their back pocket.

1. They played in the very first NBA game ever

The Knicks are basketball’s day-one team. On November 1, 1946, they took the court against the Toronto Huskies in what is now recognized as the very first official NBA game. Back then, the league wasn’t even called the NBA yet — it was the Basketball Association of America (BAA).

The Knicks won 68–66 in front of about 7,000 fans at Maple Leaf Gardens. For added flair, promoters offered free admission to anyone taller than 6'8", which made it both a publicity stunt and a funny early nod to the sport's height advantage.

2. Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton broke the NBA’s color barrier with the Knicks

In 1950, the New York Knicks signed Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton, making him the first Black player to sign an NBA contract. A former Harlem Globetrotter known for his smooth game and soft-spoken demeanor, Clifton’s signing was a pivotal moment for hoops. He debuted for the Knicks on November 4 of that year, just days after Earl Lloyd became the first Black player to appear in an NBA game. Clifton's presence on the court helped pave the way for greater integration in professional basketball.

A film, titled Sweetwater, was created about his life. The Everett Osborne-starring piece later received an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.

3. Spike Lee’s courtside reign has lasted over 30 years

Few fanbases have a face, but for the Knicks, it's Spike Lee. The legendary director has been a courtside presence at Madison Square Garden since 1985 and is as much a part of the Knicks brand as the logo itself. He's clowned Reggie Miller, been jaw-to-jaw with opposing stars, and even had his own moment of beef with the Knicks front office in 2020.

Spike’s animated presence helped turn MSG into the league’s most theatrical stage. From his vintage orange-and-blue fits to viral sideline reactions, Spike Lee doesn’t just support the team — he lives it.

4. Charles Oakley once slapped Charles Barkley

Charles Oakley’s tough-guy reputation wasn’t just a court persona — it extended well beyond game time. During the 1999 NBA lockout, while players and union reps gathered for a high-stakes meeting, Oakley — then known as the Knicks’ ultimate enforcer — reportedly walked up to Charles Barkley and slapped him across the face without warning.

The incident took place in a hallway outside the labor talks, according to former NBA player Chucky Brown. Oakley allegedly approached Barkley and said, “What was this s**t you were saying?” before delivering a now-legendary open-handed smack. Barkley, stunned, didn’t hit back. It wasn’t televised, but the story became part of NBA folklore.

5. The stylish Walt “Clyde” Frazier rocked a cowhide suit on-air

Edward Marvin “Dancin’ Harry” Cooper was known for casting theatrical “whammies” on opposing teams. When Earl Monroe was traded from the Baltimore Bullets to the Knicks in 1971, Harry followed him to New York — despite having previously hexed the team.

Initially banned by the Knicks’ front office, Harry snuck into a game at MSG with Monroe’s help and performed from the sidelines. The team made a dramatic comeback, the fans went wild and, for a short time, Harry became a cult figure at Knicks games, landing nightclub gigs and local ads.

By 1974, Knicks management officially told him not to return, but his brief tenure lives on as one of the most bizarre and entertaining chapters in the organization’s history — proof that New York will cheer for almost anything if it leads to a win.

6. They retired the number of a coach instead of a player

Most teams retire jersey numbers, but the Knicks took a unique route in honoring Hall of Fame coach Red Holzman. Instead of a jersey, they retired the number 613 — symbolizing Holzman's career wins with the team.

Holzman coached the Knicks to their only two championships in 1970 and 1973. The 613 tribute now hangs in the rafters of Madison Square Garden, an unusual but deserved salute to a coaching legend.

7. Red Holzman’s Knicks were the first NBA team with an all-Black roster

In the 1979-80 season, the Knicks quietly made NBA history. Under Holzman’s leadership, the team became the first in the league to field a roster composed entirely of Black players. The move wasn’t designed to make a statement — it simply reflected Holzman’s insistence on selecting the best talent, regardless of race.

Assistant coach Butch Beard, who was Black, pointed it out to Holzman during camp. Holzman reportedly responded, “We are choosing the best team in talent, not in color. I don’t care if they are all green.” The roster included future stars like Bill Cartwright and Micheal Ray Richardson alongside veterans like Earl Monroe. The decision stirred controversy at the time, especially when New York tabloids fixated on race. But within the locker room, it was about basketball — and respect.

8. Madison Square Garden can transform between sports in hours

It’s not just the world’s most famous arena — it’s the most flexible. Madison Square Garden staff can switch the floor from basketball to hockey in under 12 hours thanks to a second basketball court stored beneath the arena.

This engineering feat allows the Garden to host a Knicks game one night and a Rangers game the next. The fast-paced turnover reflects New York itself: Relentless, adaptable and always booked.

9. Jeremy Lin slept on a teammate’s couch during “Linsanity”

Jeremy Lin’s rise during the 2011-2012 season felt like a movie in real-time. But even as he became the face of a global sports phenomenon, Lin was still living like an overlooked benchwarmer. At the start of his breakout run, Lin had no permanent housing and was crashing on teammate Landry Fields’ couch in Manhattan.

He didn't have a long-term contract, so a lease wasn’t on his radar. The fact that he was sleeping in someone else’s living room while dropping 20+ points on NBA veterans only added to the legend. It was one of the rare moments when a Knicks storyline captured the heart of the world — couch, sneakers and all.