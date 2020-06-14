Image Image Credit Ezra Shaw/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Basketball players are tall — we all know that. But it’s one thing to read “7-foot center” on a stat sheet and another to see a photo where everyone else looks like they’re standing in a funhouse mirror. That’s why moments like Kevin Hart posing with pretty much any NBA player (such as the All-Star Weekend one above) have become internet gold: The idea of wildly different heights comes off like a perfectly calibrated punchline. The real MVPs of these images aren’t just the basketball players, but the brave regular-sized humans trying to act normal next to them.

A reporter gets dwarfed by Tacko Fall. Simone Biles stands next to Shaq like a bobblehead. Chris Bosh gently manhandles Tommy Hilfiger’s handshake like he’s meeting an action figure. These pictures never get old. No special effects, no camera tricks — just pure, glorious contrast. If you’ve ever wanted to feel short without leaving your seat, this is the listicle for you. Let the height hijinks begin.

1. Manute Bol, Olga Korbut and William “The Refrigerator” Perry

This image looks like a casting call for three different movies. The 7-foot 7-inch Manute Bol towered in boxing gloves while Olga Korbut smiled up at him like she’s asking for directions to the sun. Beside them was NFL great William “The Refrigerator” Perry, who somehow made the scene feel even more surreal.

Bonus: Add in another shot of Bol with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christopher Reeve (below), and it’s clear that the NBA legend made everyone look like they were photoshopped from a different universe.

2. Shawn Bradley, Muggsy Bogues and Coach Austin McCann

This trio might as well be labeled “Tall,” “Small,” and “Medium.” Shawn Bradley (7 feet and 6 inches) and Muggsy Bogues (5 feet and 3 inches) standing on either side of a regular-sized coach looks like a real-life height chart. It’s even funnier when you remember Bradley played one of the Monstars in Space Jam — and didn’t even need CGI to look cartoonishly huge.

Also: Speaking of Bogues, check out his throwback pairing with former teammate Bol. It isn’t any more believable, but it’s just as perfect.

3. Yao Ming

While at the F1 Grand Prix in China, Yao Ming made a Formula 1 pit crew look like the cast of Honey, I Shrunk the Engineers. At 7 feet and 6 inches, he walks through events like a moving skyscraper. One shot shows him in a sea of Red Bull crew members grinning like they’re posing with a monument. The other? Yao casually strolling through the same event like Godzilla next to a regular-sized woman.

4. Tacko Fall and Tracy Wolfson

Tacko Fall didn’t need to speak — his presence did the talking. The 7-foot 6-inch giant stood next to reporter Tracy Wolfson, who was barefoot for some reason, on the court with the same calm energy as someone waiting for coffee. Meanwhile, the CBS correspondent looked like she was posted up next to a building downtown. Their height difference was so stark that no camera angle on Earth could make this look normal.

5. Shaquille O’Neal and Simone Biles

Shaq (7 feet 1 inch) has made many people look tiny, but this one went viral for good reason. Simone Biles is 4 feet 8 inches and one of the most dominant athletes alive — yet, next to Shaq, she looked like a Funko Pop. Her smile said, “I’m used to this,” while Shaq’s said, “I’ve done this before.” It was no surprise that their respective heights led to this photo going viral on social media.

6. Boban and Milica Marjanović

The 7-foot 4-inch Boban looks like he was copied and pasted into his own family photo. His wife, Milica, barely reaches mid-chest, and the kids look like they’re filming an audition for Honey, I Shrunk the Offspring. Upon further research, fans will find plenty of other pictures showing the huge height contrast between the beautiful power couple (one other example is below). Despite the size gap, there’s nothing awkward — just pure family vibes.

7. Kevin Hart and Dwight Howard

Kevin Hart (5 feet 5 inches) could pose next to anything and probably make us laugh if he tried. But standing next to Dwight Howard (6 feet 10 inches) — and how the photo was presented — took it to another level. For whatever reason (let’s be for real: We know the reason), the Roots frontman cropped Howard’s head and shoulders out of the photo to further show how short Hart is in real life. It’s like the comedian was cosplaying as someone’s little cousin on picture day.

8. Chris Bosh and Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger’s empire is global — but in this photo, he looks like he needs a stepladder just to button Chris Bosh’s blazer. Bosh leans in with a grin, while Tommy points like he just met the tallest person alive (Bosh is 6 feet 11 inches, by the way). The handshake’s solid, but the height contrast steals the spotlight. Who wore it better? Whoever remembered to stand on a box.

9. Gheorghe Mureșan, Spike Lee & Juwan Howard

The 7-foot 7-inch Mureșan didn’t just break backboards — he broke perspective. Standing next to the 5-foot 6-inch Spike Lee and fellow NBA alum Juwan Howard (a towering figure in his own right at 6 feet 9 inches), he looks like he wandered off a comic book panel. Another photo (below) showed him sitting in a regular arena seat like it’s for a dollhouse. An arguably funnier third saw him eating a hot dog while Billy Crystal tries to process what he’s witnessing in real time.

