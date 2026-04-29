Image Image Credit Sarah Stier / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jadakiss and Fat Joe attend Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

New York secured a 126-97 victory at Madison Square Garden to move ahead 3-2 in the first-round series.

Jalen Brunson scored 39 points, with Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby also contributing in double figures.

Spike Lee, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, Timothée Chalamet and other public figures were spotted courtside during the playoff game.

Madison Square Garden felt like the center of basketball and culture Tuesday night (April 28) as the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 126-97 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. With the result, New York now leads the matchup 3-2 and can close it out in Game 6.

The biggest star on the floor was Jalen Brunson, who poured in 39 points and controlled the pace when the Knicks needed it most. He also added eight assists in his performance. Brunson later told reporters, according to ESPN, “The ball went in, but just happy we were able to keep the lead,” after his team held off any late push from the Hawks. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while OG Anunoby chipped in 17 points and 10 boards.

The celebrity row was stacked inside MSG. As usual, Spike Lee was in the building backing his No. 1 team. He was joined by Hip Hop heavyweights Jadakiss and Fat Joe, who both showed love courtside. Common was also spotted with his beau, Jennifer Hudson. Actor Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, attended together, while Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, sat nearby, cheering throughout the night. Questlove, Brent Faiyaz, Paul Wesley, Oliver Platt, Henrik Lundqvist, Gaten Matarazzo and Cam Skattebo were also in attendance. Tracy Morgan and fellow comedian and actor Tina Fey were spotted enjoying the game as well.

Elsewhere in the arena, Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro posed with former Knicks stars Stephon Marbury, Carmelo Anthony and JR Smith. Jordyn Woods was also there supporting her fiancé, Towns. As REVOLT previously reported, the couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2025 after a Knicks win at the Garden.

Image Image Credit Sarah Stier / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Spike Lee attends Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Sarah Stier / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, and Ben Stiller attend Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Sarah Stier / Staff via Getty Image Alt Carmelo Anthony attends Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What’s next in the NBA playoffs?

The Knicks can eliminate Atlanta in Game 6 on Thursday (April 30). Around the league, other first-round battles continue, including Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets. With every series tightening up, the road to the Finals is only getting louder, and the courtside crowd is only getting bigger and more legendary.

Check out more from last night below: