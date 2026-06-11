Image Image Credit Dustin Satloff/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks celebrates with teammates after scoring the go-ahead basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the final seconds of the fourth quarter in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to defeat the Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

OG Anunoby tipped in Jalen Brunson’s miss with 1.2 seconds left to secure a 3-1 series lead.

The comeback marked the largest in NBA Finals history and put New York one win away from its first championship since 1973.

The New York Knicks turned Game 4 of the NBA Finals into a history-making night at Madison Square Garden.

On Wednesday (June 10), New York overcame a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, marking the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. The win gave the Knicks a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and moved the franchise one victory away from its first championship since 1973.

OG Anunoby delivered the final play, tipping in Jalen Brunson’s missed 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining. The basket capped a rally that once looked unlikely, especially after San Antonio led 76-49 at halftime and later built an 81-52 advantage in the third quarter.

Brunson led New York with 36 points and seven assists, while Anunoby finished with 33 points and made seven of his nine attempts from 3-point range. Victor Wembanyama paced San Antonio with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Dylan Harper added 21 points. De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell each scored 18 for the Spurs.

The comeback surpassed the previous NBA Finals record of 24 points, which the Boston Celtics set against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008. According to NBA.com, no team had erased a larger Finals deficit since the league began keeping detailed play-by-play for all four quarters in 1997.

How the Knicks flipped the game

San Antonio controlled the first half from the perimeter and appeared to be on track to even the series. Instead, New York’s defense changed the game after halftime.

A flagrant foul by Wembanyama on Karl-Anthony Towns helped spark a 13-0 Knicks run, and the Spurs’ offense never fully recovered. New York held San Antonio to 30 second-half points while scoring 58 of its own.

The final stretch was just as chaotic. Wembanyama missed two free throws before Brunson hit a floater to give the Knicks their first lead with 1:22 remaining. Stephon Castle briefly put San Antonio back in front with two free throws, but Fox was blocked by Anunoby on a late drive with 5.7 seconds left. Moments later, Anunoby followed Brunson’s miss with the tip-in that completed one of the most stunning comebacks in NBA Finals history.