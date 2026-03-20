Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images, Maya Dehlin Spach / Staff via Getty Images, and Presley Ann / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Taylor Rooks attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Elle Duncan arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed, Malika Andrews attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre, and Pam Oliver arrives at the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

From sideline legends like Pam Oliver to rising stars like Kendra Andrews, these women are shaping how we experience sports.

Many of the featured sportscasters are former athletes, bringing firsthand knowledge to their coverage.

Digital platforms and studio shows are giving women more visibility and influence in sports media.

The idea that women don’t know enough about sports, let alone enough to educate and entertain audiences, is beyond outdated. Some of the best sportscasters working today are women, many of whom are former athletes or have spent years covering multiple sports. Fans love tuning in both for their insightful analysis and on-air personalities.

There’s the legendary Jayne Kennedy and Pam Oliver, who was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2025. Other women who have consistently pushed the culture forward throughout their careers include Taylor Rooks, Malika Andrews, and Christine Williamson, just to name a few.

The women on our list are all incredible voices to follow if you want to stay up to date with sports, whether it be the NFL or the NBA. While we can’t include every single amazing woman sportscaster out there, just know that they're all valued and visible. Below, see 16 of the best in no particular order.

1. Malika Andrews

A moment of appreciation for Malika Andrews! The Oakland-born journalist has spent much of her career covering basketball, where many of us first got familiar with her through “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown.” In 2026, she expanded her résumé to reporting tennis with ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 Australian Open. Along the way, she’s also delivered countless memorable interviews with stars like Ja Morant, Luka Dončić, and Stephen Curry, to name a few.

2. Taylor Rooks

Who doesn’t love Taylor Rooks? Beyond serving some of the best sideline looks, the Emmy-nominated journalist is such a magnetic on-air presence, whether she’s on Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football,” Bleacher Report, or practically anywhere else.

Speaking with REVOLT, Rooks shared that covering LeBron and Bronny James playing together was among the “biggest surprises” of her career. “I feel super blessed that I have been able to be a part of really significant moments in sports,” she told us.

3. Elle Duncan

There aren’t many sportscasters who can say they’ve been in the game for over two decades, but Elle Duncan is proudly one of them. Before becoming a familiar face on ESPN, she handled sideline duties for the Atlanta Hawks and put in serious time at NESN. As if that résumé wasn’t impressive enough, she later made history as Netflix’s very first sports anchor.

4. Pam Oliver

Image Image Credit Mitchell Leff / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Fox TV reporter Pam Oliver looks on prior to a game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

NFL sideline reporting just wouldn’t be the same without the legendary Pam Oliver, who was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2025. A former collegiate athlete herself, she’s brought so much passion and energy to her work with Fox Sports, TNT, and beyond.

5. Janerika Owens

There’s never a dull moment when Janerika Owens is covering sports! The Clark Atlanta University alum has reported on college sports, chatted with NBA and NFL stars, and for the football fans, you’ve probably caught her conversations with familiar faces like Cam Newton and Deion Sanders.

6. Amina Smith

A former athlete herself, Amina Smith became a news anchor for “SportsCenter” in 2024. Before landing there, she worked at ESPNU and various NBC and FOX affiliates, to name just a few. Not to overshadow her numerous accomplishments, but she also happens to be married to NFL safety and Super Bowl winner Deon Bush.

7. Christine Williamson

Getting basketball and football news is always more fun when it comes from the self-described “professional-talking bald head,” Christine Williamson. After stints with Fox Sports and the Big 12 Network as a digital contributor and on-camera host — plus time as a sideline reporter for the Denver Broncos — she joined ESPN in 2019. Williamson is Black excellence through and through.

8. Kendra Andrews

ESPN bringing in Kendra Andrews to cover the Golden State Warriors might be one of the best off-the-court moves the team’s seen. She contributed to both “SportsCenter” and “NBA Today,” the latter of which was fittingly hosted by her older sister, Malika. Watching Kendra and her big sis team up on reporting duties is always great to see.

9. Kristina Pink

Whether she’s fielding post-game questions on Fox Sports or keeping viewers entertained on “NBA on Prime,” Kristina Pink has always been an amazing sportscaster to keep up with. The University of Florida grad and self-proclaimed “travel enthusiast” covers multiple sports, including football and basketball, which is no small feat.

10. Andraya Carter

It wouldn’t feel right to leave Andraya Carter out of the conversation. One-third of “The Big 3,” you’ve likely seen her cover college sports and report on the NBA and WNBA over the course of her impressive career. A born-and-bred Georgian, she played ball for the University of Tennessee, so trust us when we say she knows a thing or two about the game.

11. Jayne Kennedy Overton

Image Image Credit Focus On Sport / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt CBS NFL Today Show crew, Jayne Kennedy (L), Brent Musburger (C) and Irv Cross (R) on the air circa late 1970's during an NFL Football Game. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

It’s hard to imagine where so many people in sports media would be without the trailblazing work of Jayne Kennedy Overton. As one of the first female and African American broadcasters on "The NFL Today," she broke barriers and helped reshape the industry.

12. Chiney Ogwumike

Chiney Ogwumike has checked off a long, long list of firsts throughout her career. She became ESPN’s first full-time broadcaster to simultaneously play professionally, suiting up for both the Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks after being selected first overall in the 2014 draft. Even when she’s not breaking things down on air, Ogwumike keeps her audience tapped in with what’s happening across sports on social media.

13. Monica McNutt

“When you call a game, you want to educate and entertain,” Monica McNutt shared with Nike in 2024. She clearly understands the delicate balance needed to be a great sports commentator, as evidenced by her basketball coverage at both the college and NBA levels. Like several others on this list, McNutt was making buckets herself during her college days.

14. Ari Chambers

There are very few sports commentators who uplift women’s sports the way Ari Chambers does. As many know, she founded HighlightHER, one of the first media platforms dedicated entirely to women’s sports. Beyond that, the journalist and Raleigh native has contributed to ESPN and Andscape, where she's continued to champion WNBA players and the league as a whole.

15. Cari Champion

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cari Champion at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors held at Novo on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

You might recognize Cari Champion from hosting the “Naked Sports” podcast, her earlier “The Cari Champion Show,” or the extensive time she spent on “SportsCenter.” No matter where you first came across her work, she’s consistently been an entertaining voice in sports and beyond.

16. Maria Taylor

Compared to the NBA, the NFL has sort of lagged behind when it comes to women in on-air roles, which is why Maria Taylor’s presence has always mattered. Beyond consistently delivering some of the best sideline looks — like many of her peers mentioned above — she’s covered several of the most-watched events and programs in sports. It’s also no wonder she received the 2022 Gracie Award for Outstanding Broadcaster.