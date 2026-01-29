Image Image Credit Anadolu / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt An interior view of the NBA House event opening its doors to basketball fans in Berlin ahead of the Orlando Magic-Memphis Grizzlies NBA regular-season game set to be played at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany on January 9, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Black History Month tips off on the hardwood this year, and ESPN is making sure the moment is told by the people who understand its weight.

On Sunday (Feb. 1), ESPN will carry the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic, featuring a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game marks both NBA Pioneers Day and the start of Black History Month, setting the tone for a celebration rooted in history, representation and legacy.

According to a press release, the NBA Pioneers Classic was created to honor the league’s earliest Black trailblazers Chuck Cooper, Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton and Earl Lloyd, whose courage reshaped professional basketball 75 years ago. The game is expected to become an annual fixture played every Feb. 1, pairing a marquee matchup with storytelling that reflects the league’s foundation. Both teams will wear commemorative jersey patches and warm-up shirts, with the winning team taking home the NBA Pioneers Classic Trophy.

For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present an NBA game with all key production roles staffed by Black team members. From production and operations to graphics, social media, statistics, and commentary, the broadcast is being shaped by voices that reflect the history being honored. In total, 45 Black employees will contribute to ESPN’s NBA coverage across game and studio platforms throughout the day.

“I’m proud to be involved with the inaugural Pioneers Classic and to help tell the story of the three men who integrated the NBA 75 years ago — men whose impact is foundational,” ESPN Producer Rodney Vaughn said in the release. “Through this broadcast, we hope to bring their legacy forward, honoring not only what they changed in the game, but what their courage continues to represent today.”

Veteran play-by-play voice Mark Jones will call the action alongside analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Angel Gray, with Vaughn producing the broadcast.

Honoring pioneers while investing in the future

Coverage will extend beyond the game itself. “NBA Countdown” will air at 3 p.m., hosted by Hannah Storm with Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins, and Michael Malone. The segment will include an interview with Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

Andscape will also contribute exclusive content highlighting the impact of NBA pioneers, with Senior Writer Marc J. Spears sharing Rivers’ perspective on what the moment means for the league today. Additional features include Jaylen Brown’s live pregame address, mic’d-up moments with Brown and Bobby Portis, and behind-the-scenes looks at ESPN’s production teams in Atlanta and Bristol.

During the Classic, the NBA Foundation and NBPA Foundation will award the “NBA Pioneers” Scholarship to West Virginia State University and Xavier University of Louisiana, supporting HBCU academic and athletic programs over the next five years.