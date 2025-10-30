Image Image Credit Icon Sports Wire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Klay Thompson poses for Media Day during his college years Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before the NBA rings, tunnel fits, and legendary Game 6s, Klay Thompson was a wiry freshman lighting up Pullman, Washington. From the moment he arrived on campus in 2008, Thompson’s smooth jumper and calm on-court demeanor set him apart. Under head coach Tony Bennett, he started all 33 games as a freshman, leading the team in three-point and free throw percentage while averaging 12.5 points per game. His consistency earned him Pac-10 (since renamed Pac-12) All-Freshman honors and signaled what was to come.

Thompson’s sophomore season marked his breakout. He opened the year by dropping a tournament-record 43 points to lead Washington State to the Great Alaska Shootout Championship, earning Most Outstanding Player in the process. By the time he reached his junior year, he was the Pac-10’s leading scorer and a two-time All-Pac-10 First Team selection. He set program records with 733 points in a single season and 43 points in a Pac-10 Tournament game — feats that still echo in WSU history. His No. 1 jersey was retired in 2020, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest Cougars to ever play.

During one summer between seasons, Thompson helped Team USA capture gold at the 2009 FIBA U-19 World Championship in New Zealand, expanding his game alongside future NBA talent and proving he could shine internationally (obviously, it wasn’t his only time to represent the country).

This short-but-sweet gallery revisits those early chapters, all of which laid out the beginnings of a future Splash Brother.

1. Media Day shots

Klay Thompson struck calm, confident poses at Pac-10 Media Day in Los Angeles. Fans could see him already carrying the poise of a future NBA star.

2. Klay drives to the hoop

Here, the future Sea Captain sliced through Kansas State’s defense at Bramlage Coliseum, showing off the smooth scoring touch that made him one of college basketball’s purest players.

3. The team’s calm before the storm

Above, Klay walked the court alongside teammates DeAngelo Casto and Brock Motum during the 2011 Pac-10 Tournament in Los Angeles. It should be noted that this was taken during one of the most dominant scoring runs in Washington State history.

4. Winning USA gold during his college years

As this took place during his Washington State run, this deserves a mention. While off-season before his sophomore year, Klay helped lead Team USA at the 2009 FIBA U19 World Championship in New Zealand. The above snap shows him battling Croatia in the semifinals on the way to a gold-medal finish.

5. Klay on defense

Klay and Marcus Capers lock in on defense against Oregon’s Tajuan Porter. This was a hard-fought overtime battle that showcased Thompson’s growing two-way impact.

6. Klay backs up his teammate midgame

Klay trailed teammate Xavier Thames up the floor against Kansas State in 2009. It was part of his strong sophomore campaign where he averaged nearly 20 points per game and emerged as one of the Pac-10’s top scorers.

7. Klay returns to Washington State in full-circle moment

While this is post-college, Klay’s continued support of his alma mater should not go unnoticed. Long after cementing his legacy in Pullman, he returned to Washington State to hoop with the current Cougars. It was a full-circle moment that reminded everyone how deeply his roots still run in crimson and gray.