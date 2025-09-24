Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson quickly became the couple to watch. The “Whenever” rapper first fueled the rumors with the NBA champion in early July 2025, when fans noticed him in the background of one of her Instagram posts. A few days later, Thompson confirmed the speculation everyone was already running with. He soft launched the relationship on his own page, and just like that, the rest was history.

The pair made their red carpet debut soon after at Megan’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. On the carpet, she told PEOPLE, “We met, and it was such a meet-cute. It was like a f**king movie. I won’t tell you how. I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie.” Thompson returned the kind words while chatting with Us Weekly, “Megan is such a special person, and she inspires so many around the world.”

From that moment on, the couple has given fans plenty of glimpses into their relationship on social media. Megan has posted videos of her workouts with Thompson, the home-cooked meals she makes for him nearly “every week,” and the two of them spending time golfing.

Since they clearly have something special going on, REVOLT decided to look back on the pair’s cutest couple moments so far. Check them out below.

Megan and Thompson went on a cute little golf date, and even sweeter, he picked out some outfits for her. “We’re going to have the time of our lives,” the NBA star said beforehand, though the rapper noted it was “very motherf**kin’ hot” that day.

Along the way, Thompson gave her a quick lesson on golf terms, they hunted around for lost balls (to quote Megan, “[There’s] so many f**kin’ balls out here”) and even paused to check out fish in a nearby pond.

By the end of the date, Thompson happily admitted, “Ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits.” Clearly, Megan is every bit the good luck charm he claims she is.

2. Their trip to the Bahamas

After Megan shared a photo with him lounging in the background, Thompson soft-launched their romance with a trip to the Bahamas. He posted a photo dump that included a shot of him kissing someone who looked very much like the rapper. A few slides later came a picture of himself holding a special someone's hand. We see you, Megan!

3. Their rigorous couples workout

Megan is quite literally body goals — and she’s dead serious about her workouts — so maybe it’s no surprise she can keep up with Thompson’s routine. In a TikTok video, the couple powered through dumbbell presses, split squats, planks and more.

“We went to the gym and we [were] doing these things that his trainer had put us through,” the Grammy Award-winning musician narrated. “He said ‘Lift this s**t up.’ I really think that he thought that I could not do it, but b**ch, I was very much so keeping up.”

Later, they moved on to pull-ups, with Thompson holding her up by the butt as she finished her reps. Megan laughed, “I don’t think I needed that much assistance, but I think that was his favorite part of the workout.”

4. Their first red carpet at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson on July 16, 2025 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The couple's red carpet debut is definitely one for the books. They made their first public appearance at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. He wore a black-and-white tuxedo, while she stepped out in a black gown.

At the event, Megan told People that Thompson was the “nicest person” she’s ever met. She also teased a little about how the two first connected.

5. Them hitting the gym together (again)

“Couples that work out together, stay together” is clearly Megan and Thompson’s mantra. In their second workout video, the two lifted weights painted like a pizza and donut. Megan couldn’t resist poking fun at Thompson’s noisy lifts, and he owned up to it. “I was being a little dramatic, but I mean, I’m with my girl. She’s a queen of drama,” he joked, before quickly clarifying, “in the weight room.” The duo closed out the night with the perfect post-workout meal: shrimp boats.

6. Megan cooking spaghetti and catfish for him

The way to a man's heart is through his stomach. In the video above, she revealed Thompson’s favorite meal is spaghetti and catfish, served with a side of Hawaiian rolls. “Baby, what’s it giving?” she asked as he dug into the plate. His answer? “It’s giving greatness.”

Plus, the basketball star said it’s the “best thing” he’s ever tasted, so there’s that. After watching the video one too many times, we’d sign up for a Megan-cooked meal too.

7. Them going on a fishing trip

"Boat days with bae keep the haters away," at least according to Thompson. He and Megan went for a date out on the water. In the clip, the Dallas Mavericks star told the Houston Hottie, “You’re so fine, baby.”

“I got my queen on board, of course, I feel cool,” Thompson continued. “I’m the coolest guy in this harbor.” Later on, Megan stayed comfortably on deck while Thompson dove in for some spearfishing action. Though the shooting guard didn’t quite snag the big catch he was after, it’s safe to say he already landed the ultimate prize with Megan.

8. His inaugural The Sandlot Classic

Megan’s tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, sponsored Thompson’s first-ever The Sandlot Classic, so you know she had to pull up and support her beau, too. How cute!