Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson made their relationship debut at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

She describes this romance as her first time dating someone who is genuinely kind and makes her happy.

Before going public, fans speculated about the relationship after Thompson appeared in one of Megan’s Instagram posts.

Megan Thee Stallion is embracing pure kindness and true happiness in her relationship with Dallas Mavericks superstar Klay Thompson. The Houston Hottie hard-launched their high-profile romance when they appeared hand in hand on the red carpet at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on Wednesday (July 16).

“We met, and it was such a meet-cute. It was like a f**king movie. I won’t tell you how. I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie,” she gushed to People about their first encounter that ultimately launched the budding relationship. The “WAP” rapper sneakily revealed her new beau in poolside Instagram photos uploaded on July 9. Megan was perched with her feet in a jacuzzi as Thompson laid out on a chair in the distance. Eagle-eyed fans zoomed in to discover that the lounging man was none other than the five-time NBA All-Star.

“Wait, is that Klay just casually chilling?” one follower asked in the comments. Another person hilariously reacted to the investigative remarks with, “Y’all [are] nosy as hell because I never noticed that man in the back,” adding laughing emojis. A third reaction read, "A very classy couple. Now this is a good thing.” Megan likely agrees with the latter sentiment.

At the gala, she spoke with Page Six about the blissful and one-of-a-kind experience connecting with the athlete. “I have never dated somebody so kind,” she said, adding, “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.” Furthermore, the Good News artist mentioned, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side, and he feels the same way about me.”

The basketball player has a reputation of keeping quiet about his personal life; however, he made an exception when he posted a photo of them sharing a kiss and another of just their interlocked hands as he led her down a path on the beach.

The former Golden State Warriors guard was traded to Texas as part of a massive six-team deal in 2024. The 2011 first-round NBA Draft selectee spent 12 seasons with the Northern California dynasty, collecting four Championship wins. His biggest victory since the 2022 league Finals, though, may be securing Megan’s affection.

Last year was a big one for Megan. She released two projects, MEGAN and MEGAN: ACT II, to rave reviews. Her latest track, “Whenever,” was liberated in April, sparking a new wave of excitement for more music. On July 11, she teased, “I’m cooking up [right now]. See y’all later” in a tweet.

Whether on the red carpet or in the studio, she’s clearly in a season of professional creativity and reaping joy personally, and fans are here for it. Go, Meg!