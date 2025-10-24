Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images. Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

“Lover Girl” samples Total’s “Kissin’ You,” blending classic R&B with Megan Thee Stallion’s signature style.

Megan teased the track with a bold lyric snippet that sparked fan speculation about her relationship with Dallas Mavericks superstar Klay Thompson.

The single’s artwork features Megan as a modern-day Cupid, adding visual flair to the romantic theme.

Valentine’s Day might be months away, but Megan Thee Stallion has already been struck by Cupid’s arrow! On Friday (Oct. 24), her new single “Lover Girl” was released, a love-soaked track that Hotties are convinced her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, inspired.

The single’s official artwork shows the Grammy Award winner dressed as the winged angel of love, complete with a bow and arrow, and, of course, Meg added her signature sexy flair to the look. The flirty new track samples girl group Total’s hit “Kissin’ You” and was first teased earlier this month with a snippet of Megan rapping, “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby/ D**kin' me down, spoilin' me, drivin' me crazy.”

Now that the full song is out, fans can hear just how much the superstar’s blossoming love life influenced her lyrics. The first verse offers up lines like “My n**ga say, ‘My lady,’ he never say, ‘My b**ch’/ Some n**gas make excuses, he make that s**t exist/ Most n**gas want attention, my n**ga give me his / He know he a star, but he my biggest fan.” Bars in the third verse make it impossible to deny that the Dallas Mavericks’ star player and Thee Stallion are completely locked in with each other. She raps, “I turned his house into a home, I'm one hell of a woman/ I'm so beautiful, gorgeous, he tell me every mornin’/ I’m the type of fine make a n**ga run to that altar.”

An Instagram follower raved, “Yeah, you’re in love! You can tell the change this love has made in you [by] listening to the lyrics. But [you’re] still the ratchet hottie we love! Yes!” Another person offered the four-time NBA Championship winner words of advice: “You better continue to treat my girl right. You got her making songs about you and s**t.” A third listener echoed Meg’s allusion to wedding bells when they declared, “This is Klay Thompson’s wife.” View more reactions below.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s love has fans in a frenzy

The Houston Hottie has not been shy when it comes to letting supporters get glimpses of her and Thompson’s relationship. The duo hard-launched their romance this summer. The “Savage” artist confessed that with the athlete, she is experiencing a new level of mutual admiration that has been missing from past love connections. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,” she told the media at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in July. The hitmaker added, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side, and he feels the same way about me.”

Since then, their “day in the life” videos — showing their trips, couple workouts, and lovey dovey moments at home — have had plenty of people beaming with joy over their cute vibes.