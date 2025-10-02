Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion previewed her new track “Kissin’ You,” which samples Total’s 1996 hit of the same name.

Listeners are drawing connections between the lyrics and the rapper’s relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson.

The snippet reveals a softer musical direction, blending R&B influences with romantic themes.

Megan Thee Stallion is teasing new music, and fans are convinced her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson is fueling the vibe. The Houston Hottie sent followers into a frenzy when she previewed a new track titled “Kissin’ You” in a video shared across social media platforms at midnight on Thursday (Oct. 2).

She playfully told fans to “Wake up lol” in the post’s caption. The clip showed Megan in a crop top, camouflage-print cargo pants, peanut butter-colored boots, and a fur-lined trucker hat as she pressed play on a studio console and did a biggity bounce to the unreleased song.

The R&B-leaning single samples girl group Total’s smash hit “Kissin’ You” from their self-titled debut album, released in 1996. The lyricist stayed true to the essence of the trio’s song as she rapped, “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby,” and gushed about him spoiling and driving her crazy in the best of ways.

Her supporters feverishly showed support for the seconds-long teaser, several of whom could not resist drawing connections between Megan’s real-life romance with NBA superstar Thompson and the lyrics. Check out some of the reactions below.

Before the new music snippet dropped, the Good News artist hinted that she was cooking up new hits. On Monday (Sept. 29), she uploaded a clip of her posing in a backless jumpsuit. She asked, “Okay hotties, my man gone to work now. Y’all ready for me?” and received a resounding yes in the comment section.

"Come home, the kids miss you," wrote one follower. A second person said, "Yes, sis, send that baby to training camp. We ready!" Thompson already has a busy schedule as Thursday marked the start of the NBA preseason.

A look into Megan Thee Stallion’s soft girl era with Klay Thompson

The “Savage” rapper and Dallas Mavericks player hard-launched their love connection in July. During the offseason, the lovebirds both posted videos of their golf outings, boat trips, and couple’s gym sessions, giving fans even more reasons to be excited about their budding romance.

At her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, Megan coyly shared that meeting Thompson was like a movie. Furthermore, the Grammy winner remarked, “I have never dated somebody so kind... This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

“Kissin’ You” may just be the next chapter in Megan’s career, one where she reveals her softer and more romantic side.