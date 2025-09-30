Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Raymond Hall/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage and Latto at separate events Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Latto referred to 21 Savage as her “husband” and “my man” during a TMZ interview in NYC.

Images previously revealed Latto’s tattoo of what appeared to be 21 Savage’s birth name behind her ear in 2024.

Vacation photos of the two surfaced in 2025, with resort staff confirming their stay.

Latto made one of her clearest public references to 21 Savage on Monday (Sept. 29) while speaking to TMZ in New York City. When asked about her evening plans, the Atlanta rapper pointed to her fit and said, “She’s just a 90s CHANEL Mob wife...about to go have dinner with my husband.” The reporter then followed up, asking if she was, “tired of people asking about you know who...21 Savage.” Latto replied, “No. My man, my man, my man, my man.”

Speculation surrounding the pair dates back years. The two rappers have been spotted in public together on rare occasions, but have largely avoided directly addressing their relationship. Back in August, grainy photos circulated online showing the rappers on vacation together, and staff at the resort confirmed their presence. Prior to that, Latto debuted a red tattoo reading “Shéyaa” — 21 Savage’s birth name — behind her ear in 2024, which added further attention to the rumors.

Both artists have continued to see career success throughout this period. Latto secured platinum certifications and appeared on high-profile stages, including the MTV Video Music Awards in September. 21 Savage achieved Grammy recognition, multiple chart-topping albums, and high-profile collaborations with Drake.

Together, the two released “Wheelie” in 2022, which served as an official single for Latto’s 777 LP. On the track’s chorus, the duo kept things very provocative: “Pop it like a wheelie, hop on top and I go silly, pretty, tight, and sticky, f**k him once, he won’t forget me, wet, wet, bust it like the blicky, if I f**k around and leak the tape, I win an Emmy.”

Latto and 21 Savage’s love lives aren’t for public consumption

Even with public sightings, both Latto and 21 Savage previously maintained that their personal lives were not for outside discussion. In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Latto stated, “The internet don’t know a got-d**n thing. Let’s start there. It ain’t really nobody’s business. Like, listen to the music and you’ll know what you need to know.”