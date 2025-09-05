Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage performs at the Dreamville Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few rappers turn a guest spot into a takeover like 21 Savage. He’s the ruthless closer (or opener) with a measured drawl, deadpan wit, and surgical timing that lets the beat breathe before he cuts straight through it. The ad-libs are punctuation, the pauses are pressure, and the quotables land like elbows in the paint. Put him next to stars or street specialists, and the effect is the same: The room tilts toward his verse.

This list zeroes in on some of the hardest-hitting assists of his run, where a Savage feature both complements the song and defines its edge. Our criteria: Verse quality, pocket control, energy swing, and cultural stickiness (from captions to crowd chants). We looked for clean-up verses that shift momentum, hooks he darkens with menace, and moments where a single bar becomes the line fans wait to yell. Check out 15 examples below.

1. Knife Talk – Drake feat. 21 Savage and Project Pat

Notable bars: “Smith & Wesson, I'm 4L Gang reppin’, we done baptizеd more n**gas than the d**n revеrend, Kappa Alpha, me and my gang, we do all the steppin’, Who you checkin’? This FN shoot East to West End”

2. m y . l i f e – J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray

Notable bars: “I feel like the streets is in debt with me, I gave my heart away to all the dawg h**s ‘cause that’s who accepted me, I blame my pops for that s**t ‘cause if he didn’t fail, he could've corrected me, give all the props to my momma ‘cause no matter what, she always protected me”

3. EA – Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “N**gas runnin’ to their plug cryin’, sayin’, ‘Slaughter Gang keep taxing us’, I get them racks and then I stack it up, this is not a Scat Pack, this a Hellcat and it’s on angel dust”

4. Bartier Cardi – Cardi B feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “Your b**ch wanna party with a savage, Saint Laurent Savage in an Aston, high-end cars and fashion, I don't eat p**sy, I’m fastin’ (on God)”

5. Floating – ScHoolboy Q feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “I'm a Percocet floating, AR toting, big blunt smoking a** n**ga, in the Maybach joking, drive the ‘rari like it’s stolen, he a broke Ford Focus a** n**ga”

6. Who Want Smoke?? (Remix) – Nardo Wick feat. 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk

Notable bars: “One, two, three, four n**gas mad I f**ked they h**, five, six, seven, eight p**sies that got hit with this K, nine, 10, 11, 12, don’t got L’s, they gotta chase, 13, 14, 15, 16 hollow tips, they hit his face”

7. NC-17 – Travis Scott feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “Your b**ch gave the Kid Cudi [kid cutty], but I’m not signed to Ye, I n**ted on her cheek, her new nickname is Babyface”

8. Yessirskiii – Lil Uzi Vert feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “We was chargin’ 10 for ‘em first, and I want 10 for a verse, f**k that, n**ga want 10-times-10 for a verse, 10-times-10 in your hearse”

9. Surround Sound – JID feat. 21 Savage and Baby Tate

Notable bars: “Me and my money attached emotionally, I get to clutchin’ if you get too close to me, I’m at the top where I’m ‘posed to be, jumped in the game, n**gas act like they coaching me”

10. Cash In Cash Out – Pharrell Williams feat. 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator

Notable bars: “European model got Chanel on my seats, put me in a third world country in the middle of the slums, I’ma turn it to a million dollar street, Pharrell made this so it’s a million dollar beat, V12, VVS, I fell in love with Vs, walk in your section, you ain’t reppin’ ‘bout nothin’, my invoice gon’ be a million dollar fee”

11. BBO (Bad B**ches Only) – Migos feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “AP on me, iced out, tennis chains, iced out, whole pointers ‘round my neck, lookin' like a lighthouse”

12. Rover 2.0 – BlocBoy JB feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “N**gas with that Instagram, I’m at your doorstep, pump blew him in the kitchen from the doorstep, b**ch we bring that big smoke, I’m talkin’ horse breath”

13. I’m Scared – Young Thug feat. 21 Savage and Doe Boy

Notable bars: “Straight up out the 6, I don’t talk, I just fire, book me for a show, I put a Glock on my rider, n**gas clout chasing, they don’t want smoke, they wanna go viral, I just cooked the opp block in a deep fryer”

14. Outstanding – Sahbabii feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “Every car I ride in need a green card, foreign b**ch p**sy good, I bought a green card, I swear it get so wet, I wish I had a surfboard”

15. Bout A Million – Pop Smoke feat. 21 Savage and 42 Dugg

Notable bars: “Switches on the Glocks, rest in piss to all my opps, we treat beef like albums, n**ga, all that s**t get dropped, I ain’t got no brain, I spent your budget on my watch”