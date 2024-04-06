Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

21 Savage stormed into the music industry, carving out a unique lane for himself. Born in the United Kingdom and based out of Atlanta, the rapper told a story of struggle, survival and triumph through his music. Fans have been locked in with him since the beginning, supporting his mixtape era, which included The Slaughter Tape, Slaughter King and Savage Season. These early projects served as a road map for his future work, highlighting raw talent and one-of-a-kind storytelling.

However, fame brought its own set of challenges. 21 Savage found himself in hot water with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement due to an expired visa, which sparked a conversation about immigration in the United States. Despite legal battles, his music remained authentic, and each album reflected his development as an artist and person. When we look back on 21 Savage's discography, we're not just ranking albums; we're revisiting moments in time and the pieces of his story that shaped him into the artist we know today. Here is REVOLT’s ranking of the award-winning artist’s LPs.

6. Her Loss

Her Loss felt more like a Drake project with a strong presence from 21 Savage, who was on most of the album’s prominent tracks. The chemistry between him and the Toronto-born rapper was undeniable. After the success of "Jimmy Cooks" from Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, there were high expectations for a collaboration between the two artists. While the idea of a joint album was appealing — and the result of their partnership was still good — it fell short in quality compared to their individual work. The first few tracks were classic 21 Savage, but Drake took over for the rest of the project.

5. american dream

At the beginning of 2024, the music industry heavyweight released his latest project — once again raising the bar as he did with i am > i was. american dream went down as one of 21’s top 3 albums. The feature lineup read like a who's who of the industry's biggest stars, and every collaboration felt natural. Brent Faiyaz's appearance on “should’ve wore a bonnet” was a pleasant surprise, Summer Walker shined on "prove it" and Mariah the Scientist proved to be a rising talent on “dark days.”

4. Issa Album

The “ball w/o you” rapper’s debut solo album came as an enjoyable surprise in 2017 and was well received by both fans and critics. While "Bank Account" may have been the biggest hit from the start, tracks like "Thug Life" -- in which he demonstrated his love for R&B by sampling En Vogue -- and "FaceTime" -- an offering tailored for the ladies -- showed remarkable growth. While Young Thug's background vocals on "Whole Lot" added some flavor, 21’s choice to avoid features on his debut LP was a rare and daring decision. Clocking in at just under an hour, Issa Album set a high standard for future 21 Savage projects.

3. SAVAGE MODE II

A joint effort with Metro Boomin, SAVAGE MODE II showed 21 at his most confident and is arguably his best project as a songwriter. After Morgan Freeman's commanding introduction, which set the tone, "Runnin" kicked off with a bang as one of the best opening tracks in recent memory. It was possibly the most noteworthy record from the LP. "Mr. Right Now" was another distinctive track that highlighted 21 Savage and Drake's undisputed chemistry. "Stepping On N**gas" paid homage to the mid-’90s era, while "My Dawg" became a classic 21 Savage and Metro Boomin collaboration. The project was also instrumental in building his fan base.

2. Without Warning

Without Warning — a collaborative album between 21 Savage, Metro Boomin and Offset — dropped unexpectedly on Halloween in 2017, ultimately living up to its title. With only 10 tracks and a runtime of slightly more than 30 minutes, it is ideal for a workout or a quick pre-game before the function. Metro Boomin brought his A-game and 21 Savage delivered on every track. The real noteworthy songs that included the London-born emcee were "Mad Stalkers," "Rap Saved Me" and "My Choppa Hate N**gas.” They each deserve a spot on 21 Savage essential playlists.

1. i am > i was

i am > i was stunned a lot of people, especially those who thought 21 Savage was merely a one-trick pony. He established the tone for the entire album right away with “a lot,” which felt like an important moment in his career. Rapping meaningful lyrics over a soulful beat was a statement on its own, but adding J. Cole to the mix? That was legendary. Let's not forget about the dope collaboration with ScHoolboy Q and Project Pat on "good day" — another unforgettable moment. Ending on a note that showcased 21 Savage's ability to craft a killer track about his love for gun smoke also proved he's one of the few artists in the game who can keep it real while still making hits.