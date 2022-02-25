Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage and Janet Jackson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Live Nation has been hosting its popular Concert Week event over the past decade, which has provided a wealth of special deals for fans in North America. For 2024, the company will allow enthusiasts to secure tickets for a mere $25, granting them entry to over 5,000 shows scheduled throughout the year. The special promotion will take place from May 8 to May 14.

Those interested will be able to choose from a roster of over 900 artists, including 21 Savage, Janet Jackson, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, Bryson Tiller, Missy Elliott, and more. Other genres, including pop, Latin, country, rock, and even comedy are included in the offer, which is further explained on Live Nation's official website.

In addition, the 10th anniversary of Concert Week prompted Live Nation to unveil a global expansion to more than 20 countries worldwide. Australia, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Middle Eastern nations are among the regions poised to join in the celebration.

The upcoming Concert Week is a sizable increase from 2023, which provided discounted access to 3,800 shows. That year, the likes of Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Wiz Khalifa, Anita Baker, Don Toliver, and the Wu-Tang Clan were part of the initiative.

In an interview with CNBC, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino gave his take on the future of live music. “There’s a lot of debate: Is this a pent-up post-COVID [demand]? Or is this a structural new beginning? And we really believe this is a cultural behavioral change with consumers – especially from the bottom up,” he explained. “We see that across the globe -- that 19-year-old [or] that 14-year-old on TikTok that understands that Drake dropped a single this morning and wants to go and see that artist... So, we believe demand on a global basis for the next decade is going to be very strong."