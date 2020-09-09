Image Image Credit Burak Cingi/Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Legato/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage and JID Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Feb. 27), 21 Savage took to social media to announce "The American Dream Tour," which he will co-headline with JID. The North American run will also see support from Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold.

The tour announcement came after the release of 21's third solo LP, american dream, a 15-song body of work with contributions from Doja Cat, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz, Burna Boy, and more. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 133,000 album-equivalent units sold. The project also topped music charts in Australia, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, and Switzerland.

In 2023, 21 joined Drake for the successful "It's All A Blur Tour." As REVOLT previously reported, the Toronto stop of that tour -- which featured live renditions of tracks from the duo's commercially successful Her Loss project -- marked the first time that 21 stepped foot outside of the United States since his highly publicized ICE arrest in 2019. He then continued his latest international journey by hitting up Europe for a slew of dates, including his birthplace of London.

Check out the full list of venues for "The American Dream Tour" below, which begins in May. Presale tickets will become available this Thursday (Feb. 29).

"The American Dream Tour" dates:

May 1: Vancouver, BC -- Rogers Arena

May 3: Auburn, WA -- White River Amphitheatre

May 5: Ridgefield, WA -- RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 7: Los Angeles, CA -- Kia Forum

May 9: Concord, CA -- Toyota Pavilion at Concord

May 11: Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 12: Albuquerque, NM -- Isleta Amphitheater

May 14: Austin, TX -- Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 15: Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion

May 16: Houston, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

May 18: Rogers, AR -- Walmart AMP

May 19: St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 21: Chicago, IL -- Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 22: Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center

May 23: Noblesville, IN -- Ruoff Music Center

May 25: Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage

May 28: Clarkston, MI -- Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 29: Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center

May 31: Mansfield, MA -- Xfinity Center

June 1: Hartford, CT -- Xfinity Theatre

June 2: Bristow, VA -- Jiffy Lube Live

June 4: Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 5: Simpsonville, SC -- CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

June 6: Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion

June 8: New York, NY -- Governors Ball Music Festival

June 9: Camden, NJ -- Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 11: Birmingham, AL -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 13: West Palm Beach, FL -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 14: Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

June 15: Atlanta, GA -- Lakewood Amphitheatre