Today (Feb. 27), 21 Savage took to social media to announce "The American Dream Tour," which he will co-headline with JID. The North American run will also see support from Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold.
The tour announcement came after the release of 21's third solo LP, american dream, a 15-song body of work with contributions from Doja Cat, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz, Burna Boy, and more. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 133,000 album-equivalent units sold. The project also topped music charts in Australia, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, and Switzerland.
In 2023, 21 joined Drake for the successful "It's All A Blur Tour." As REVOLT previously reported, the Toronto stop of that tour -- which featured live renditions of tracks from the duo's commercially successful Her Loss project -- marked the first time that 21 stepped foot outside of the United States since his highly publicized ICE arrest in 2019. He then continued his latest international journey by hitting up Europe for a slew of dates, including his birthplace of London.
Check out the full list of venues for "The American Dream Tour" below, which begins in May. Presale tickets will become available this Thursday (Feb. 29).
"The American Dream Tour" dates:
May 1: Vancouver, BC -- Rogers Arena
May 3: Auburn, WA -- White River Amphitheatre
May 5: Ridgefield, WA -- RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
May 7: Los Angeles, CA -- Kia Forum
May 9: Concord, CA -- Toyota Pavilion at Concord
May 11: Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 12: Albuquerque, NM -- Isleta Amphitheater
May 14: Austin, TX -- Germania Insurance Amphitheater
May 15: Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion
May 16: Houston, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
May 18: Rogers, AR -- Walmart AMP
May 19: St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 21: Chicago, IL -- Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 22: Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center
May 23: Noblesville, IN -- Ruoff Music Center
May 25: Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage
May 28: Clarkston, MI -- Pine Knob Music Theatre
May 29: Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center
May 31: Mansfield, MA -- Xfinity Center
June 1: Hartford, CT -- Xfinity Theatre
June 2: Bristow, VA -- Jiffy Lube Live
June 4: Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 5: Simpsonville, SC -- CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
June 6: Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion
June 8: New York, NY -- Governors Ball Music Festival
June 9: Camden, NJ -- Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 11: Birmingham, AL -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 13: West Palm Beach, FL -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 14: Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
June 15: Atlanta, GA -- Lakewood Amphitheatre