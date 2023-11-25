Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram/Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Garrett Ellwood/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lonzo Ball, Iman Shumpert and Damian Lillard Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Basketball and Hip Hop have always shared a deep bond. So, it’s no surprise that many NBA players have picked up the mic over the years, with varying degrees of success. But let’s be honest: Not every baller has bars. For every awkward crossover attempt, there are a few athletes who’ve genuinely carved out music careers that earned respect both inside and outside the league.

This list spotlights 11 NBA players who built a catalog (small and large), earned co-signs or brought real storytelling and skill to the booth. All to say, they put in real work.

That said, shoutout to the honorable mentions: Lou Williams, whose T.A.T.N.W. mixtape showed solid potential; Victor Oladipo, who’s released multiple R&B-influenced projects; Lance Stephenson, who dropped more than a few off-the-cuff bars; and Tony Parker, who once liberated a full-length French rap album. Even the iconic Kobe Bryant picked up the mic to showcase his musical talents.

1. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq wasn’t just dabbling — he was moving serious units. His debut album, Shaq Diesel, went platinum, making him the first NBA player to reach that milestone. He collaborated with Hip Hop heavyweights like The Notorious B.I.G., RZA and Redman, and even held his own in posse cuts. While some of his later music leaned into novelty, his early output was treated with legitimate respect in rap circles. He still raps for fun and has become a fixture on TikTok and live sets as DJ Diesel.

2. Iman Shumpert

While Shump’s NBA career included a ring with the Cavs, his work on the mic deserves a trophy of its own. His freestyles gained attention for their introspective lyrics and sharp flows, especially during his appearances in BET cyphers. His mixtapes, like Substance Abuse and Shumpman: The MD, offered a glimpse into a deeper artist who could easily pass for a full-time rapper. Shumpert blends street wisdom, vulnerability and storytelling, all of which show he’s not just rapping because he can, but because he has something to say.

3. Damian Lillard

Dame D.O.L.L.A. isn’t playing when it comes to rap. The All-Star point guard released multiple full-length albums featuring A-list collaborators like Lil Wayne and Q-Tip. His tracks tackle everything from mental health to racial injustice, all while showcasing impressive technical ability. He’s landed on Billboard on multiple occasions, and his freestyle sessions often go viral for good reason. Arguably, Dame earned his spot as the most successful active NBA rapper of his time.

4. Lonzo Ball

Lonzo may not have the lyrical density of Dame or Shump, but he knows how to market his sound. Before Liangelo struck gold with “Tweaker,” Zo’s debut, “Melo Ball 1” was released in promotion of his brother’s sneaker — it was a viral move that proved that his understanding of the connection between brand and bar. His full project, Born 2 Ball, showed growth with a smoother flow and club-ready production. While critics were mixed, his streaming numbers and loyal fanbase demonstrate his music isn’t just a sideshow.

5. Chris Webber

Before rap albums from NBA players were common, Chris Webber was in the studio making serious contributions. He produced the beat for Nas’ “Surviving the Times” and delivered limited drops under the name C. Webb. Though not prolific as a rapper, he used his NBA clout to champion underground sounds and work from both behind the boards and in front of the microphone. His passion for Hip Hop has also remained evident throughout his post-retirement commentary and interviews.

6. Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley (or MB3FIVE) surprised fans with his lyricism, particularly after publicly challenging Damian Lillard to a rap battle. While that (debatably) didn’t end well for him, it showed that he had the confidence and bars to step into the arena. Projects like Big Jreams and Until Next Time displayed his West Coast sensibility and earnest storytelling, with production that stands tall next to mainstream releases. While he hasn’t broken through commercially, Bagley continues to release music with real effort behind it.

7. Allen Iverson

AI’s rap career was short-lived but left a strong impression. In the midst of his NBA career, he recorded an album under the alias Jewelz, but backlash over explicit lyrics (on “40 Barz” in particular) and league pressure led to it being shelved. Still, snippets and leaks revealed a gritty, uncompromising sound that mirrored his on-court style. Though he never got the chance to formally launch his rap career, Iverson’s influence on Hip Hop fashion, language and swagger keeps his name in the conversation — even without an official discography.

8. Metta Sandiford-Artest

Metta’s music journey was as unpredictable as his playing style. He dropped his album My World, featuring artists like Juvenile and Mike Jones. He also released “Champions,” a single commemorating the Lakers’ 2010 title win — cementing himself as one of the few NBA rappers to use Hip Hop as both celebration and therapy. His music reflects his personality: Raw, unfiltered and authentically New York.

9. Stephen Jackson

Stephen Jackson — known on the mic as Stak5 — arguably had one of the most serious rap careers among former NBA players. After retiring from the league, he dove fully into music, dropping mixtapes like What’s a Lockout and collaborating with southern rap staples like Scarface, French Montana, Trouble and Killa Kyleon. In addition to flex tracks, Jackson uses his music to speak out on real issues, especially in the wake of the police killing of his friend George Floyd. Songs like “Peace X Justice” reflect his emotional depth and commitment to activism.

10. Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond may not be charting hits, but he’s prolific in his own lane. Originally operating under the alias Drummxnd, the former All-Star has been uploading songs to SoundCloud and YouTube for years, experimenting with modern trap, melodic flows and laid-back hooks. His content skews casual — more vibey than lyrical — but the consistency shows this isn’t a passing hobby. Fans who dig deeper find a player committed to creating, even if he’s doing it outside the spotlight.

11. Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges, rapping under the name RTB MB (short for Real Trench Baby and his initials), came out swinging with aggressive delivery and street-centered bars. His music leans into gritty realism, gaining him a sizable following on YouTube and streaming platforms. Songs like “Intro” and “Steph McGrady” racked up views, while his style drew comparisons to styles from the Midwest. Despite off-court controversies affecting his basketball trajectory, Bridges’ music appears to resonate with fans who see him as one of the few NBA rappers with legitimate trap credentials.