“I can't help the poor if I'm one of them. So, I got rich and gave back. To me, that's the win-win,” JAY-Z rapped on “Moment Of Clarity.” His words capture a common philosophy among many successful artists in the Hip Hop community. Whether it’s through community empowerment, educational scholarships or health initiatives, numerous artists are using their fame and fortune for philanthropy.

Nas’ The Paid In Full Foundation seeks to empower Hip Hop’s pioneers while Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation includes a scholarship program aimed at covering tuition costs for Historically Black College and University students. Artists often champion causes that are personally meaningful to them. Check out these 11 rappers who created memorable organizations to support their community.

1. Megan Thee Stallion — Pete & Thomas Foundation

In 2022, Megan Thee Stallion marked her 27th birthday in a special way — through the launch of the Pete & Thomas Foundation, which supports various charitable causes in Houston. Honoring her father and mother, Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas, the organization’s mission is to catalyze resources to make a major impact in the lives of women, children, seniors and underserved communities.

“My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services,” the Texas native told People.

2. Quavo — The Rocket Foundation

Despite his sudden and heartbreaking passing, Takeoff’s profound impact on the culture remains undiminished. In 2022, Quavo launched The Rocket Foundation, a nod to the late Migos rapper’s moniker and solo project, The Last Rocket. According to its website, the organization is dedicated to supporting programs that are making a real difference in preventing gun violence through community-based solutions.

In June 2024, Quavo teamed up with Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to host the first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit. He also awarded $10,000 to organizations operating in Atlanta to help spread the message.

3. J. Cole — Dreamville Foundation

Since 2011, J. Cole's Dreamville Foundation has been on a mission to empower the urban youth of Fayetteville, North Carolina, to fulfill their potential. It has run several initiatives, such as back-to-school giveaways and community dinners, among other activities. In 2018, the charitable body stepped up to aid those impacted by Hurricane Florence, reinforcing its deep commitment to the community.

4. Nas — The Paid In Full Foundation

In 2023, Nas teamed up with the likes of Steve Stoute, Ben Horowitz and Felicia Horowitz to launch The Paid in Full Foundation. They set it up to correct long-standing disparities in how Hip Hop artists are recognized. Per the organization’s website: “[We aim] to rectify that through its grantmaking program, by both honoring the people who built Hip Hop and enabling them to pursue their creative and intellectual pursuits for the benefit of society.”

That same year, Nas kicked off the inaugural Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards, which celebrated pioneers Rakim and Scarface. All proceeds from the event were directed towards the foundation’s programs, aimed at assisting the genre’s pioneers and other creative talents.

5. Jack Harlow — Jack Harlow Foundation

Any die-hard Jack Harlow fan knows he's not shy about his love for Louisville, Kentucky. The rapper shouts out his hometown in several tracks —“Baxter Avenue,” “Route 66” and “Churchill Downs,” to name a few — and backs it up with generous donations to local causes. Continuing his support in 2023, he announced the creation of the Jack Harlow Foundation, which is dedicated to uplifting and supporting Louisville's many nonprofit organizations.

6. 50 Cent — G-Unity Foundation

Founded in 2003 by 50 Cent, the G-Unity Foundation has been committed to supporting programs that promote conscious capitalism and enhance social and leadership skills for youth across the nation for over two decades.

One of the foundation's key initiatives is the G-Unity Business Lab, which operates in collaboration with the Houston Independent School District at six local high schools. The after-school entrepreneurship program equips students with essential business knowledge and practical skills to bring their ideas to life. Under the mentorship of local business moguls, corporations and guest professors, even including 50 Cent himself, students are prepared for real-world business challenges.

7. Coi Leray — Camp Courage Foundation

In July 2024, Coi Leray created Camp Courage Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at empowering and connecting people in inner cities. Its goal is to create a supportive environment where young people can collaborate and support one another. The “Players” hitmaker celebrated the launch at the Great Falls Youth Center in her hometown of Paterson, New Jersey.

In conversation with People, Leray remarked, “We're focusing on mental health because I feel like that's something that I've dealt with my entire life, my childhood, growing up, and now, and there's so many things that I do that I'm pretty sure that these girls would want to know and learn.”

8. Future — FreeWishes Foundation

Along with his mother, Stephanie Jester, and sister, Tia Wilburn, Future co-founded the FreeWishes Foundation to transform lives in the metro Atlanta area. The organization has done a lot for its community, such as spearheading the “Mask On” campaign in 2020 to distribute over 100,000 masks to relief centers, hospitals and other facilities. Meanwhile, in 2023, the organization opened a STEM lab located where the musician grew up, Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood.

9. Travis Scott — Cactus Jack Foundation

During the third annual Astroworld Day in 2020, the Houston native launched his Cactus Jack Foundation. The organization seeks to arm young people with the educational and creative tools they need for the future. Its first major initiative was the Waymon Webster Scholarship program — named after Scott's grandfather — which fully funds tuition fees for selected students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He even handpicked scholarship recipients enrolled at institutions including Morehouse College, Howard University, Texas Southern University, as well as Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University, the alma maters of his mother and father, respectively.

10. Ludacris — The Ludacris Foundation

Another organization that’s been on the ground and running for over 20 years, Ludacris’ eponymous foundation was established in 2001. Through many programs and partnerships, The Ludacris Foundation aims to inspire urban youth to envision new possibilities for their lives. “Our relationships with inner-city schools, Boys & Girls Clubs, and business, community, religious and government leaders help us provide resources, experiences and tools to help youth live their dreams,” the official website reads.

11. Nipsey Hussle — Neighborhood Nip Foundation

The family of Nipsey Hussle honored his memory in August 2019 by launching the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, a charitable organization that reflects the Crenshaw rapper’s lifelong commitment to his community. Getting off to a strong start, the foundation was supported by a generous six-figure donation from Atlantic Records. The label notably distributed the late artist’s debut album, Victory Lap. PUMA, which had worked with Hussle before his tragic death, also contributed by pledging all proceeds from their Puma x TMC capsule collection, which debuted a month later.

“The foundation will be aligned with everything Nip believed in and what helped him,” Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, shared with the Los Angeles Times. In 2024, the institute joined the Los Angeles Marathon as a partner and announced plans to launch its youth programming.