Klay Thompson isn’t just one of basketball’s greatest shooters; he’s one of its purest. The NBA guard has a gift for turning the three-point line into a stage. Once his feet are set and his form locks in, defenders, distance, and logic all disappear. Every jumper feels inevitable, every swish another reminder that he’s built for the big stage.

What separates him from nearly everyone else is the calm behind the chaos. He rarely shows emotion during a run, even as arenas lose their minds around him. That quiet focus makes his attempts from deep feel almost mythical. His hot streaks helped to create dynasties, silenced rival crowds, and reshaped how modern basketball defines rhythm.

From record-breaking explosions to perfect shooting streaks, these five performances capture the essence of Thompson’s shooting genius. Each one represents a different version of the same truth: When he gets rolling, there’s no defense, no adjustment, and no ceiling.

1. Record breaker: 14 threes in one game vs. the Chicago Bulls

This was the night he redefined the limit. Fourteen makes from beyond the arc, the most ever in a single NBA game, and not a hint of hesitation in sight. Every release was faster than the last, and the Bulls’ defense could only watch in disbelief. The crowd seemed to exhale only after the ball hit net. This scoring outburst was a physics lesson in repetition and rhythm.

2. The 37-point quarter that shocked the Sacramento Kings

Even for a player known for hot streaks, this quarter stands in its own category. The LA native scored 37 points in just 12 minutes against the Kings, sinking nine threes in a blur of motion that barely looked real. It was basketball in fast-forward, a shooter so locked in that every pass felt like an assist waiting to happen.

3. Perfect from deep: 10 straight makes vs. the Los Angeles Lakers

No heat checks needed here. He started and stayed flawless, hitting 10 straight threes without a miss against the Lakers. The streak was a perfect balance of confidence and control, the kind of rhythm that leaves even the toughest defenses shaking their heads. Every motion was identical, like a metronome synced to the sound of the rim.

4. Redemption arc: The dozen that proved he’s still him vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder

After battling through major setbacks, Thompson returned to form with a barrage of twelve three-pointers that reminded everyone that elite shooters never lose their touch. He moved without fear, shot without hesitation, and looked as lethal as ever while torching the Thunder. For fans, it wasn’t just another highlight reel; it was reassurance that his fire never went out.

5. Back-to-back barrages: Another dozen vs. the Houston Rockets

Just when the league thought it had seen his last run of unstoppable threes, he followed up with another game featuring twelve makes from deep against the Rockets. The repeat performance turned myth into muscle memory, cementing his place as one of the most consistent flamethrowers the sport has ever seen. Every flick of the wrist confirmed that some shooters are simply built different.