Megan Thee Stallion has unlocked another key to Klay Thompson’s heart: catfish and spaghetti. On Tuesday (Aug. 19), the “Bigger in Texas” rapper revealed that she makes the meal for him nearly “every week.”

“So, Klay had never had catfish and spaghetti together before,” Megan said in a video while stirring marinara sauce in one pot and frying fish in another. “Tell me what you think,” she asked the NBA player. After taking his first bite, Thompson responded, “So good. Flawless.”

He went on to crown it the “best thing” he’s ever tasted. “My favorite meal [is] catfish, spaghetti, and Hawaiian rolls, and it just goes down.” Later in the clip, Megan asked him, “Baby, what’s it giving?” He answered, “It’s giving greatness,” then jokingly told her to “chill” when she poured him some wine.

Megan and Thompson, who confirmed they were dating in July, really look like they’re in a good place. Fans in the comments picked up on it immediately while praising her cooking. “Megan Thee Chef,” one person dubbed her. Another added, “Seeing Meg in (healthy) love is so beautiful.”

There were even a few jokes about Thompson putting on a little healthy weight before the NBA season starts: “Klay don’t play (when it comes to the food).”

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s relationship timeline

At least to the public eye, Megan and Thompson are still a pretty new couple. On July 9, she dropped a few hot tub photos with the basketball star spotted in the cut behind her. A couple of weeks later, the two went Instagram official, then made their red carpet debut at the “Mamushi” artist’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala.

“Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute. It was like a f**king movie," the Good News artist explained to People at the event. "I won't tell you how, and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie.”

Megan hasn’t overshared, but she’s given fans a few fun check-ins, like clips of the couple working out and heading out on the water to fish. Scroll on to catch some of their sweetest moments so far.