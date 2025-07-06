Image Image Credit Chris Coduto/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Durant Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Rockets acquired Kevin Durant in a record-setting 7-team NBA deal involving a slew of draft picks and other players.

The trade signals Houston’s shift into win-now mode, while Phoenix pivots toward a younger, more flexible roster.

Durant thanked Suns fans in a heartfelt message and now joins a retooled Rockets squad aiming for a deep playoff run.

Kevin Durant is officially a Houston Rocket. On Sunday (July 6), the NBA confirmed that the former MVP and two-time Finals MVP was traded from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster, first-of-its-kind deal involving seven teams. It’s the first transaction in league history to span that many franchises — a feat that required extensive maneuvering around salary cap restrictions and collective bargaining rules.

The deal was in the works for weeks and was already drawing headlines based on partial reports. Fans were aware of some details prior, but what they didn’t know until the league year officially began was just how wide the ripple effect would be. The full trade involved 13 players, 7 draft picks, and cash considerations, with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers also playing key roles in executing the deal.

Full Kevin Durant trade details: What each team received in historic deal

Houston received Durant and veteran center Clint Capela as part of the return, solidifying their frontcourt and signaling their intentions to chase a championship. Phoenix, on the other hand, added a haul of young talent in Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, and Koby Brea, as well as future second-round picks and depth players like Daeqwon Plowden. Other teams involved in the trade walked away with various assets, from developmental picks to minor contracts and cash.

As USA Today revealed, the trade couldn’t be finalized until the start of the 2025–26 NBA year, which began on July 6. This delay allowed all seven teams to complete the necessary financial and cap-related work required to make the massive deal viable. For Phoenix, that also meant finding ways to reroute some of their second-round picks to lessen potential salary cap penalties.

Kevin Durant reacts to Rockets trade and thanks Phoenix Suns fans

Durant, going into his 17th season of professional ball, will turn 37 in September. He remains one of the most productive players in the league, having averaged over 25 points per game in every season since his rookie year. He’s the only player in NBA history to maintain that average with four different franchises (per CBS Sports). His accolades include 15 All-Star selections, two championships, four scoring titles, a regular season MVP, two Finals MVPs, and four Olympic gold medals — the most in men’s basketball history.

Shortly after the trade was made official, Durant posted a heartfelt message on social media thanking the Phoenix organization and its fans. “My time in Phoenix has come to an end,” he wrote. “All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way… I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates’ distant cousins. It’s all a family that I’m grateful to be a part of, no matter what. I truly believe this NBA is one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, can’t wait!”

While Durant’s time in Phoenix ultimately ended without a championship, the Suns are hoping to move forward with a younger core and more flexibility. For Houston, the trade represents a full leap into win-now mode. After notching their first 50-win season since 2019 and ranking among the league’s best in defensive rating and rebounding percentage last year, the Rockets are positioning themselves as serious contenders in the West.

Beyond Durant and Capela, the franchise has also signed Dorian Finney-Smith and extended coach Ime Udoka, forward Jabari Smith, and center Steven Adams. The Rockets now enter the upcoming season with a retooled roster, veteran leadership, and one of the greatest scorers in NBA history — all thanks to a trade that will be remembered as one of the most complex and unprecedented moves the sport has ever seen.