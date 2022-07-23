Image Image Credit Ella Hovsepian/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Big Sean is in a creative pocket right now, and his latest song proves it. Dropped without warning on his Instagram and X accounts, the track, “Head To The Sky Freestyle,” arrived just as Black History Month winds down – a fitting moment for a song that touches on Black resilience, personal heritage and the struggles that shape success. While it’s not on streaming services (yet), co-signs from rap peers and fans alike might push the Detroit star to give the infectious offering an official release.

An uplifting message over a gospel classic

The beat, built around a flip of Sounds of Blackness’ “Optimistic,” was sent to Sean by producer Amaire Johnson, and he wasted no time jumping on it. “I just went in for fun,” the G.O.O.D. Music alum wrote in the post’s comments section. Despite the claim, his verses suggest something deeper, like a reaffirmation of his journey, faith and determination. Even as he acknowledged working on “a slightly darker vibe in the studio lately,” he called the freestyle “a ray of sun.” The accompanying clip, shot spontaneously in New York, added to the authenticity, with cinematographers Kirch Films and Thomas Carmona capturing Sean in a raw, unfiltered moment.

More than just music: Big Sean’s expanding influence

Outside of the aforementioned effort, Sean’s new book, “Go Higher,” is gaining traction, and he recently collaborated with Will Smith on the motivational track “Beautiful Scars.” The XXL Freshman also partnered with the Detroit Pistons for a game on his birthday (March 25). Those who attend have the opportunity to score a Big Sean bobblehead, with the proceeds going to local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Back in August 2024, Sean liberated his heavily delayed sixth LP, Better Me Than You. “I was inspired to have fun, first and foremost,” he said about the album to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe during a sit-down. He also revealed how his life and experiences, including becoming a father, became inspiration for the project’s multi-layered subject matter. Whether or not “Head To The Sky Freestyle” leads to a Better Me Than You follow-up, it certainly suggests that Sean Don is in the right headspace. And as history has shown, when he’s locked in, he delivers.