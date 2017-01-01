Image Image Credit Ian Gavan/Contributor via Getty Images and Jerritt Clark/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith and Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Will Smith has been sharing cryptic posts on social media, all of which seemed to allude to an upcoming appearance in The Matrix film series. Notably, he was originally offered the role of Neo, and he's pondered over what would have been if he had agreed to play the iconic character.

As it turned out, the Philadelphia star will be utilizing the sci-fi classic for “Beautiful Scars,” an upcoming collaboration with Big Sean. In addition to sharing the song's official artwork, Smith provided fans with a teaser on Sunday (Jan. 26). In the short clip, he and his Detroit counterpart recreated the timeless "red and blue pill" scene that led Reeves' Neo and Morpheus (played by Laurence Fishburne) into uncharted territory. In true Fresh Prince fashion, the actor-artist pulled an audible and ate both pills – a move sure to bring shenanigans once the full visual for “Beautiful Scars” makes landfall.

It's been 20 years since the release of Smith's fourth solo LP, Lost and Found, which contained assists from the likes of Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and longtime collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff. In 2017, the Ali star returned with wax with “Get Lit,” which was followed by featured appearances on cuts like Marc Anthony’s “Está Rico,” Logic’s “Don’t Be Afraid to Be Different,” and the remix of Joyner Lucas’ “Will.”

Currently, Smith is preparing the world for his new body of work, which was said to be titled Dance in Your Darkest Moments. “Over the past couple of years, I’ve had to learn a different way to be with adversity – a different way to face hard times,” he explained in a 2024 Instagram post. The project has already spawned well-received drops like “You Can Make It” with Fridayy and Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir, “WORK OF ART” with his son Jaden Smith and Russ, and “TANTRUM” with Lucas.