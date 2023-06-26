Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this month, Will Smith shared what appeared to be confirmation of an upcoming appearance in the next Matrix film. “In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo... Smith turned it down," read a message on the Philadelphia star’s social media. “But the question remains: What would [it] have been like with Will Smith as Neo?”

On Tuesday (Jan. 21), Smith added fuel to the flames with a series of behind-the-scenes clips, all of which show him seemingly recreating classic scenes from the blockbuster film. In one slide, he donned a gi similar to Keanu Reeves’ depiction of Neo in the film’s opening battle against Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus. In another, he threw on an all-black outfit as a crew set up the franchise's iconic “bullet time” visual sequence. In the post’s final entry, a date was revealed – Jan. 29 – along with the names of five U.S. cities.

Upon visiting the Academy Award winner’s website (via the caption provided), viewers can RSVP for a theater seat in or near Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami and the rapper-actor's hometown for a one-time event. No matter which location is chosen, the mysterious occasion begins at 10 p.m. EST.

As REVOLT previously reported, Smith provided an honest account of his meetup with the masterminds behind The Matrix and its umbrella franchise, which to date includes three sequels. “The Wachowskis... came in and had only done like one movie. I think it was called Bound,” he recalled. “They came in and made a pitch for The Matrix. As it turns out, they’re geniuses. But there is a fine line in a pitch meeting between genius and what I experienced in the meeting.”

While he ultimately regretted his decision to fall back, Smith figured that his inclusion would have changed the entire cast, which would have led to an inferior result. “I probably would’ve messed The Matrix up. I would’ve ruined it,” he half-joked. “So, I did y’all a favor.”