Saweetie is adding another accomplishment to her resume.

The rapper has officially been tapped as ESPN’s first-ever woman Monday Night Football music curator. The role lets her bring her ear for hits to select games throughout the season, curating playlists that’ll run during live telecasts, promo spots, and “Monday Night Countdown.” Previous NFL seasons were curated by the likes of Timbaland and Justin Timberlake together, Diplo, J Balvin, Drake, and DJ Khaled.

Fans got a sneak peek of the partnership at ESPN’s Red Nail Bar pop-up event this past Saturday (Sept. 6), where guests were treated to “Saweet” snacks and themed manicures, including a bold red set from Saweetie’s go-to nail artist, Temeka Jackson.

“Football was the first sport I ever played in my life,” Saweetie told PEOPLE in an interview that was published on Tuesday (Sept. 9). “I come from a really big football family. All my uncles played in college. My dad played in college. My grandfather played in the NFL. So football was probably the first ball I ever took.”

“So I was super excited when ESPN asked me — honored, actually,” the “My Type” hitmaker added. "It’s the biggest night of the week, so I’m just happy they trust me and my music tastes. I’m really looking forward to curating playlists and sharing some upcoming musicians with fans."

Though she’ll be spotlighting new artists, Saweetie hinted that fans might hear some of her own songs in the mix. “I also have a few tricks up my sleeve,” she teased. When asked what track she’d choose as her own walkout anthem, she quickly replied, “‘Do It for the Bay,’” her collaboration with P-Lo. The choice nods to her Bay Area upbringing and her love for the San Francisco 49ers.

“Playing a sport teaches you so much — handling pressure, working as a team, being disciplined,” she told the publication. “Those are the qualities I look for when I hire people too.” As for her game-day fit? “Give me sneakers, jeans and a T-shirt,” she said, laughing. “I wanna be comfortable.”

Saweetie applies Hella Pressure on new project

The ESPN news comes on the heels of Hella Pressure, Saweetie’s latest project that dropped Aug. 1. The five-track EP features production by the likes of J White Did It, Ben Billions, Daoud, Deputy, and more, plus a guest appearance from K-pop girl group TWICE, marking a bold moment in her evolving sound. As for her long-awaited debut album, she has assured fans that it will be worth the wait and playfully tweeted that it's actually “iconic” she’s had so much success for this long without one.