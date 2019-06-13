Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Jung Kook, and Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop’s influence has stretched far beyond American borders for quite some time, but when it collided with Asian pop music, something truly global began to take shape. While K-pop and J-pop have always drawn from Black music — from new jack swing to trap drums — a new chapter eventually unfolded. Now, direct collaborations with U.S. rappers spark fan frenzies, Billboard milestones, and viral moments that crossed cultural boundaries.

Some pairings came with star power and polish, like BTS linking up with Megan Thee Stallion or G-Dragon sparring lyrically with Missy Elliott. Others arrived more unexpectedly, like a random video game linkup involving De La Soul, or Big Sean popping up on a remix from a Kawasaki-based crew. These tracks don’t just represent novelty — they reflect a growing, reciprocal relationship between artists who once existed in totally different lanes.

From South Korea to Tokyo and beyond, here are 17 of the most exciting collaborations where American rap met the world of J-Pop and K-Pop. As expected, the results were undeniable.

1. Ayyy Girl – JYJ feat. Kanye West and Malik Yusef

JYJ’s debut English-language single brought major star power with Kanye West and Malik Yusef in the mix. Built around a moody interpolation of Ye’s “Flashing Lights,” the track blended polished R&B with nocturnal rap musings. Kanye delivered a laid-back verse laced with brags and regret (“I want the best for you, but want better for me”), while JYJ’s vocals floated over cinematic synths — setting the tone for future K-Pop and Hip Hop crossovers.

2. Seven – Jung Kook feat. Latto

“Seven” marked Jung Kook’s first true solo takeover, pairing his smooth vocals with a U.K. garage bounce and a cheeky chorus that pledged love all week long. Latto brought the heat with a standout bar — “Tightly take my shirt off, work me like a nine-to-five” — that fit right into the track’s flirtatious tone. With its Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut and massive global reach, “Seven” became one of the most successful K-pop/rap crossovers of all time.

3. Say “I Gotta Believe!” – De La Soul feat. DOUBLE

De La Soul entered the world of PlayStation with this vibrant crossover from PaRappa the Rapper 2, teaming up with Japanese singer DOUBLE for a funky, feel-good anthem. Blending boom-bap bars with sugary J-pop choruses, the song celebrated perseverance with infectious energy. Lines like “I need to hear you say ‘you gotta believe!’” turned a simple video game track into both a motivational jam and a rare Hip Hop and J-pop moment of its era.

4. Niliria – G-Dragon feat. Missy Elliott

Blending futuristic trap production with a centuries-old Korean folk melody, “Niliria” is one of the most daring East-West collaborations in Hip Hop. G-Dragon enlisted Missy Elliott for the explosive track, trading rapid-fire verses over Teddy Park’s chaotic yet captivating beat. The two recorded their parts across continents, eventually performing the song together at KCON LA. “This is international diplomacy through rap,” G-Dragon stated on the song. He later called Missy “f**king good” and praised her pure skill over style trends.

5. KAWASAKI (Remix) – ONE OR EIGHT feat. Big Sean

With a blazing beat and biker-bar energy, J-pop rap group ONE OR EIGHT tapped Big Sean to supercharge their viral hit “KAWASAKI.” His Detroit drawl cut through lines like “When I slip inside, she had an outta body,” riding the beat with slick flexes and anime bars. The result was a high-speed cross-cultural collision that channels motorcycles, mayhem, and Miyazaki films — a flashy detour that made this remix a global pop-rap adrenaline rush.

6. WHO DO YOU LOVE? – MONSTA X feat. French Montana

MONSTA X’s first English-language single after signing to Epic Records was a glossy R&B-pop cut laced with tension. “Who do you love? Is it him or me?” the group asked in slick falsetto while French Montana dropped a culture-packed verse referencing Brandy, Gordon Ramsay, and Cool J. A later remix with will.i.am added extra bounce, but the original’s steamy drama cemented MONSTA X as serious contenders in the U.S. crossover game.

7. Bet You Wanna – BLACKPINK feat. Cardi B

BLACKPINK’s first-ever rap feature came via Cardi B on this playful, all-English flirtation track. Despite being slated as a U.S. radio single, “Bet You Wanna” was never formally pushed—but it still made global noise. Cardi flexes without cursing (“Turn on ‘Please Me,’ but don’t ever play me”), while the group channels bubbly charm. Rosé later recalled they “were literally screaming” in the studio hearing Cardi’s verse. It was a boundary-breaking moment with high replay value.

8. Zero (Remix) – NewJeans feat. JID

NewJeans turned a Coca-Cola campaign song into a global Hip-Hop crossover by tapping Dreamville lyricist JID for the remix. Over bright, Jersey club–influenced production, the K-pop group blends Korean and English vocals with bubblegum melodies. JID’s verse delivers poetic longing (“Puppeteer pullin’ strings to my heart”) and Southern charm while still riding the beat clean. The remix made waves with a flashy music video and landed chart placements in South Korea, Singapore, and New Zealand.

9. BTBT – B.I feat. Soulja Boy and DeVita

A global smash born from rebellion and romance, “BTBT” paired South Korean singer-rapper B.I with Atlanta’s own Soulja Boy and rising R&B talent DeVita. With choreography that went viral on TikTok and sleek vocals from all three artists, the song earned praise across the board. The title plays on the Korean verb for “to stagger,” evoking a kind of intoxicating love. Soulja Boy’s braggadocious verse took the track into luxury rap territory.

10. V.I.P. – Koda Kumi feat. T-Pain

Crunk met J-Pop in this opulent team-up between Japanese superstar Koda Kumi and Auto-Tune pioneer T-Pain. On “V.I.P.,” the pair exchanged flashy bars over club-ready synths, with Kumi flexing in English, Japanese, and fierce pole-dancing metaphors. Taking a break from his usual melodic approach, T-Pain leaned into his signature party bravado with some hard-hitting, high-energy lyricism (“Vanilla chocolate swirl, them girls is on me”), making the collab a true standout on Kumi’s JAPONESQUE LP.

11. on the street – j-hope feat. J. Cole

This bittersweet farewell single saw BTS’ j-hope paying homage to his Hip Hop roots before entering military service. Over a soulful boom-bap beat, he and J. Cole shared meditative reflections on purpose and legacy. “Hope World” met “The Fall Off” as the two artists from opposite ends of the globe found common ground: “If what you give is what you’re worth, then I’m gon’ be the richest one on Earth,” Cole rapped with calm assurance.

12. FXCK UP THE WORLD – LISA feat. Future

Lisa’s trap-heavy anthem introduced Vixi, her most chaotic alter ego, with bars about power, luxury, and disruption: “Rappin’ like my lease up, I told them that I’m focused.” Future added his signature flexes, rapping, “Fresh, clean, but I’m drinkin’ dirty.” Released alongside her Alter Ego album, the song and its Vixi solo version were supported by a Christian Breslauer-directed video showing Lisa breaking out of a psych ward and unleashing mayhem across a neon city.

13. All Night – IVE feat. Saweetie

A high-energy remix of Icona Pop’s “All Night,” this track marked IVE’s first English-language single and linked them with Saweetie for an office-themed dance party. “We could do this all night,” they chanted — fitting for a music video set in a neon-lit workspace turned club. Saweetie’s verse blended clarity, couture, and gummies: “All my baddies get the bag, I ain’t f**kin’ with dodos.” Notably, the track charted on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales list.

14. ExtraL – JENNIE feat. Doechii

This femme-powered anthem from Ruby paired JENNIE’s luxury-laced bars with Doechii’s genre-bending edge over a Dem Jointz beat. The lyrics flexed financial freedom (“This for my girls with no sponsor”) and femme dominance (“Do my ladies run this?”). From wild choreography atop a bald head to the chant-heavy chorus, the Cole Bennett–directed video matched the song’s oversized attitude. “ExtraL” hit No. 18 on the Billboard Global 200 and became a fan favorite during JENNIE’s promotional tour.

15. Beautiful (Remix) – Akon feat. BoA and Kardinal Offishall

Akon’s “Beautiful” was already a global dance-pop hit, but its Korean remix featuring BoA gave the track a fresh sparkle. The version replaced Colby O’Donis with BoA, who sang in English and delivered a gentle, romantic counterbalance to Akon’s verses. Though not an official single in Korea, it marked an early moment of East-meets-West pop fusion. “Like the clouds, you drift me away, far away,” BoA croons, adding breathy elegance to the club-ready anthem.

16. Pivot – HEYOON feat. Armani White

Marking her solo debut, former Now United member HEYOON linked with Philly rapper Armani White for “Pivot” — a slick blend of K-R&B and East Coast rap. Over a simmering beat from Unsinkable, HEYOON called out emotional whiplash: “Boy, you got me pushin’ all limits, I’ma let you pivot.” Armani countered with a sharp verse about heartbreak and detachment, rounding out a polished breakup anthem that signaled her post-group rebirth.

17. Butter (Remix), Strategy, and Neva Play – Megan Thee Stallion with BTS, TWICE, and RM

Megan Thee Stallion’s Korean collaborations form a genre-bending hat trick. Her “Butter (Remix)” verse injected Houston fire into BTS’ global anthem. On TWICE’s single “Strategy,” she glided between braggadocio and vulnerability over a funk-laced beat. Then came “Neva Play,” where she and RM traded bars in a bilingual bounce — “Don’t gotta play the part, I been the whole scene,” she rapped. Add in other on-wax linkups from Tina Snow (ex. “Mamushi” with Yuki Chiba), one could almost expect a full-length international effort from Tina Snow at this point.