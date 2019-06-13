Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For anyone who’s been following the career of Dreamville’s own J. Cole, you’ve seen his journey as an undeniably talented up-and-comer to one of the premier Hip Hop artists of this generation. Musically, he has consistently shown his skill, relentlessly hopping on tracks with his peers as if he has a point to prove. He’s been killing feature verses since the start, from Drake and Nicki Minaj to Beyoncé and Summer Walker.

As we continue to enjoy these records, we wanted to take a look back at some of the work the Might Delete Later lyricist has put in as a featured artist throughout his career. It was challenging, but we’ve put together a strong list of some of J. Cole’s most classic guest features. In no particular order, let’s get into it!

1. Boblo Boat by Royce da 5’9”

Royce da 5’9” is easily one of the top lyricists in the game. So, when “Boblo Boat” was released as the first single for his album Book of Ryan, fans were anxious to hear what this collab would sound like. They delivered a track with a reminiscent and introspective theme, allowing both artists to drop verses with a lot of substance.

2. To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug) by Summer Walker

This heartfelt cut from Summer Walker's Clear 2: Soft Life EP was a memorable tribute to the women of R&B. In a direct message to Summer herself, he raps, “I'm sendin' you, SZA & Ari my love.” It was a gentle reminder that there are people out there supporting you even when it feels like the whole world is against you.

3. LONDON by BIA

According to Complex, the night this banger dropped, J. Cole posted on Instagram that, “I didn’t even see how the song could be better after what she did to it.” Despite how impressed he was with BIA’s original track, he managed to concoct a verse that he felt was worthy of it. The results were unforgettable.

4. Jodeci (Freestyle) by Drake

In 2013, a year when Drake released Nothing Was The Same and Cole dropped Born Sinner, both artists were truly coming into their own as rap stars. Understanding that, fans were ecstatic when Drizzy and the North Carolina rapper came together for a good old-fashioned, braggadocious bar session with “Jodeci (Freestyle).”

5. My Boy by Wale

This duo first worked together back in 2009, and since then, they have yet to disappoint. “My Boy” is a fun record crafted frankly for the two rappers to really go in. Nonstop bars and wordplay are heard throughout this track, making for another dope entry to the already great list of their combined hits.

6. A Star Is Born by JAY-Z

A fitting title, right? In 2009, the “Work Out” hitmaker was reportedly the first artist signed to JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, which was around the same time his critically acclaimed mixtape, The Warm Up, was released. He delivered a memorable verse that embodied his skillset, even in its brevity. The importance of his appearance on this record can never be overstated because of how early it was in his career.

7. Let Me Calm Down by Nicki Minaj

Although Nicki Minaj’s more hard-hitting verses get a lot of attention, her introspective side shines through on tracks like this gem from Pink Friday 2. The “Love Yourz” rapper was a perfect addition, smoothly reinforcing a woman’s right to know her worth and how we are all deserving of a little grace.

8. Planez by Jeremih

We know the vibes whenever Jeremih hops on a track made for the ladies. Adding a rap verse to “Planez” was a no-brainer, and J. stepped up to the plate to deliver. Lines like, “And you ain't babysittin' but my kids all on your couch,” showed a whole new side of the Dreamville rapper.

9. Party by Beyoncé

Although this is technically a remix of the original version with André 3000, J. made sure he earned his spot on the updated track. It was a dope collaboration on all sides and became a go-to for everyone’s party playlists. You know the vibes: “We out in Abu Dhabi, we like to party / We don't cause trouble, we just ride Bugatti.”

10. Jermaine’s Interlude by DJ Khaled

In one of the standouts from DJ Khaled’s 2016 album, Major Key, we hear the MC deliver an introspective vent session on wax. The honesty and raw emotions were evident in his unfiltered take on fame, the music industry, and society. Despite the infamous line where he admitted, “I play with thoughts of retirement,” being the most discussed following the song’s release, there were great jewels dropped throughout.

11. Pretty Little Fears by 6lack

6lack’s sophomore album, East Atlanta Love Letter, was quietly one of the best releases of 2018. Maybe the album’s most memorable song was “Pretty Little Fears,” a track where Cole delivered one of the best guest verses of that year. The rapper adds an especially poetic verse, declaring his appreciation for his wife over some atmospheric T-Minus production.

12. Pray by The Game

While speaking from his perspective as a rapper who’s garnered some success, the “Middle Child” artist’s verse is a compelling one because it highlights the duality of life in many ways. He warns us about the arrogant and selfish mindset that we all can have at times, but also highlights the sympathy we should feel for the unfortunate situations of others.

13. a lot by 21 Savage

As the intro for Savage’s second studio album, I Am > I Was, “a lot” was an instant success. 21 Savage held it down for the first two or so minutes, and the “She Knows” artist closed the record out with a flawlessly executed verse that — for some reason — just felt like the perfect verse to wrap up 2018. Their hard work on this track also earned them a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

14. Knock Tha Hustle (Remix) by Cozz

In 2014, Los Angeles rapper Cozz was a young and hungry artist trying to make a name for himself in rap. “Knock Tha Hustle” encapsulates the passionate energy of anyone who is grinding and trying to figuring their life out. The Dreamville rapper channels this energy effortlessly, delivering a vicious couple of verses that can stand up with some of his career’s best work.

15. Beautiful Bliss by Wale featuring Melanie Fiona

Cole’s verse on Wale’s “Beautiful Bliss” can easily be pinpointed as the best feature verse of his career without much argument. The beautiful hook provided by singer Melanie Fiona, and the strong verses from Wale made this a great track. But, what the Grammy-winning artist added to this record made it unforgettable. This showed the MC at the peak of his lyrical powers, as he offers quotables, great content, flow-switches and everything else you look for in a verse.

16. Looking For Trouble by Kanye West featuring Pusha T, Big Sean, and CyHi Da Prynce

When Kanye tapped Cole for “Looking For Trouble,” fans got to hear a version of the 2014 Forest Hills Drive artist they weren’t quite used to. His aggression and brash raps made for an epic finale to a track that was already stacked with great lyricists.

17. First Person Shooter by Drake

One of the first initial releases that spawned the infamous Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef was J. Cole’s line in “First Person Shooter.” “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league,” was the crime, and Drake ended up doing the time.

18. All My Life by Lil Durk

As the lead single to Lil Durk’s Almost Healed album, there’s a reason this song caught fire as soon as it dropped. The uplifting anthem was a story of redemption and resilience, and Cole was the perfect choice to drive the message home. It also earned the Hip Hop stars a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance and a BET Award for Best Collaboration.