Image Image Credit Amy Sussman/Contributor via Getty Images and Gary Gershoff/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tiana Major9 and SAILORR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

R&B is constantly evolving, but one thing remains the same: Women are at the forefront, pushing the genre into bold and sonically rich territory. While mainstream names often dominate playlists, there’s a rising class of female singers whose artistry deserves just as much attention. These artists are bending genre lines, pulling from jazz, soul, Afrobeats, Hip Hop and even bedroom pop to create music that’s as diverse as it is deeply felt.

From the U.K. to South Africa to the American South, this list spotlights women whose voices, pen games and production choices are shaping what R&B looks and sounds like in modern times. They’re crafting moody EPs, breaking TikTok and even leveling up on tour, all the while redefining intimacy, heartbreak, joy and self-awareness in the process. If you're not already tuned in, now’s the time — because these names aren’t just bubbling, they’re boiling over.

1. Sasha Keable

Sasha Keable’s voice bridges vintage soul and modern polish, offering rich storytelling and refined vocal control. Her music is emotional without being overindulgent, smooth without being sterile — making her one of the genre’s most versatile voices.

2. Tiana Major9

A leader in the U.K.’s modern R&B movement, Tiana Major9 mixes jazz flourishes with rich, soulful vocals. Her songwriting pulls from life’s softest and sharpest moments, crafting intimate experiences that feel both timeless and now.

3. Qendresa

Qendresa thrives in the blurry space between vintage grooves and forward-thinking production. Her music channels quiet storm moods while bending toward synth-heavy, dreamy landscapes — a sound that invites you to vibe and reflect.

4. CARI

CARI blends emotional intensity with sonic unpredictability. Whether delivering slow-burn confessionals or pulsing alt-R&B bangers, she paints with a wide palette and isn’t afraid to get messy in pursuit of realness.

5. SAILORR

With a flair for visual storytelling and experimental presentation, SAILORR’s approach to R&B is both theatrical and grounded. Her voice, wrapped in softness, holds power through restraint, offering heartbreak from new angles.

6. kwn

A true genre bender, kwn layers glitchy production and lo-fi samples over soul-rooted vocals. Her sound is London in a bottle — gritty, creative, fashion-forward — and her presence is quickly becoming undeniable.

7. Nia Smith

Nia Smith’s voice walks the line between strength and serenity. Her poetic lyricism and reggae-tinted soul feel like journal entries disguised as ballads, made for fans who crave depth in every note.

8. Merges

Merges constructs emotional worlds with ease. Her production leans into the experimental, while her voice brings the warmth of lived experience. She makes you feel like you're discovering someone’s most honest truths.

9. RUBII

With a mellow tone and celestial charm, RUBII’s music lands somewhere between meditative and mood-setting. Her records often feel like slow dances in the dark — gentle, groovy and gorgeously hazy.

10. Betty Brown

Betty Brown’s sound is rich with jazz-inspired warmth, wrapped in modern soul. Her vocal delivery is calm yet commanding, making her one of the more soothing new voices redefining the genre’s edges.

11. Ariel J

Ariel J builds her songs like affirmations — gentle reminders dressed in layered harmonies and lyrical clarity. She straddles the line between spoken word and R&B balladry with poetic precision and grace.

12. Gaidaa

Gaidaa weaves elements of her Dutch-Sudanese identity into every bar, creating music that feels both diasporic and deeply personal. Her sound is soulful and borderless, with emotional weight tucked into every cadence.

13. Filah Lah Lah

Filah Lah Lah is a sonic shapeshifter whose South African roots meet jazz, soul and experimental R&B in one magnetic swirl. Her vocal stylings feel both playful and profound, demanding close attention.

14. Amethyst

Amethyst’s voice carries the quiet power of lived-in emotion. Her songwriting is tender, reflective and honest — making each track feel like a page torn from a journal you weren’t meant to read, but can’t put down.

15. JADA

JADA's aesthetic is bold, her sound even bolder. She fearlessly navigates between glossy alt-R&B and gritty soul textures, all while maintaining a throughline of emotional vulnerability and personal growth.

16. Laila!

Laila! is Gen Z cool personified. With some deep musical roots and a fresh twist on bedroom production, her music captures the playful, moody and unfiltered essence of coming of age in the internet era.

17. Amanda Reifer

After years as the lead voice in Cover Drive, Amanda Reifer is flourishing as a solo act. Her recent work infuses island rhythm with smoky soul, showing her growth as both a vocalist and curator of mood.

18. Dajah Dorn

A rising voice from Jacksonville, Dajah Dorn brings playful self-awareness and vintage influences into her sleek, contemporary R&B. She’s unafraid to be cheeky, honest and flirtatiously introspective in every verse.

19. Qing Madi

Qing Madi blends Afrobeats, alternative R&B and emotional accessibility into a singular sound. Her songs often feel global yet deeply rooted in identity and storytelling. Either way, it all signals a bright future ahead for both the artist and her listeners.

20. Aqyila

Toronto’s Aqyila thrives in soft-sung vulnerability and minimal production. Her tone is plush, and her delivery is deliberate, always in service of emotion over embellishment. She brings grace to every line.

21. Erykah Officer

Hailing from Florida, Erykah Officer delivers heartfelt, ambient R&B that balances vulnerability and sensuality with ease. Her tunes read like love letters in vocal form — intimate, atmospheric and deeply personal. She’s definitely helping to shape a unique era of collaborative soul.