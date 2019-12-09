Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images and Larry Busacca/PW18/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA and Nipsey Hussle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It could be a solo night cruise, a scenic route home or a mere attempt to block out the world in traffic; the right soundtrack can turn any drive into a full-on vibe. Rap and R&B have always captured the feeling of movement, both physical and emotional. Some songs hit like quiet confessions over the hum of the engine, while others bring the kind of cool that makes you want to lean back and let the bass do the talking.

This playlist blends moody instrumentals, smooth vocals and vivid storytelling, making this a collection of songs that don’t just fill the silence, but shape the experience. They set the tone for cruising with a loved one under streetlights or watching clouds roll by on the highway solo. Instead of just being background tracks, they’re the kind that make the moment feel cinematic. The kind you replay when the ride is over, just to stay in the zone a little longer. Windows down, volume up.

1. Dead Man Walking – Brent Faiyaz

Brent’s haunting vocals float over eerie, spacious production created the perfect sonic backdrop for a solo drive through dimly lit streets. Initially released as a surprise drop, the track signaled Brent’s darker, more experimental direction ahead of WASTELAND.

2. Money Trees – Kendrick Lamar feat. Jay Rock

The hypnotic beat and Kendrick’s reflective bars make this track feel like you’re cruising through the past, with Jay Rock’s gritty verse snapping you back into focus. It samples Beach House’s “Silver Soul,” flipping dream-pop into something deeply grounded in West Coast realism.

3. Good Days – SZA

This track glides like a soft breeze — SZA’s layered vocals and stream-of-consciousness delivery make it ideal for windows-down, “destinationless” days. It marked her first solo release after Ctrl and quickly became one of her biggest streaming successes.

4. Elevators (Me & You) – Outkast

Released as the lead single from ATLiens, this drop helped redefine Southern rap’s sound and style of its time. Outkast’s classic is built on a looping, minimal beat that gives you space to think, turning an ordinary ride into a mental time capsule.

5. Come Thru – Summer Walker feat. Usher

This is that late-night pull-up track that feels like a text message turned into a song, weaving nostalgia with raw chemistry. The track also sampled the Usher classic “You Make Me Wanna...,” creating a generational R&B conversation.

6. LSD – ASAP Rocky

Rocky’s psychedelic love song was a genre-bending standout from his sophomore LP, AT.LONG.LAST.ASAP. The offering is perfect for gliding through neon-lit city streets, with the beat wrapping around you like warm velvet. Just maybe avoid indulging in the song’s perceived vices while behind the wheel.

7. Pink + White – Frank Ocean

This isn’t just perfect for your TikTok or Instagram reel. Breezy and beautiful, this track feels like driving through golden-hour sunlight — it doesn’t demand attention, it just glows. Not only was this Blonde standout produced by Pharrell, but it also featured uncredited background vocals by Beyoncé.

8. My Type of Party – Dom Kennedy

No one does chill flexing quite like Dom. This is West Coast windows-down energy at its smoothest, best enjoyed with the crew or solo with a smirk. The track served as the breakout single from his Yellow Album, which dropped independently to major acclaim.

9. Telegraph Ave. – Childish Gambino

Gambino’s romantic, atmospheric track (well, Lloyd’s conceptual inclusion, specifically) literally narrates a ride to Oakland — and sounds like a slow cruise through memories and missed connections. The title references a real road in the Bay Area, adding a layer of geographic realism to the story.

10. With Me – dvsn

If your drive includes a lover riding shotgun, throw this on. Dvsn’s haunting vocals and cinematic production feel like slow-motion heartbreak on the freeway. Released via OVO Sound (it served as the opener for SEPT. 5), the track showcased producer Nineteen85’s signature blend of atmosphere and emotion.

11. Love Yourz – J. Cole

Sometimes the drive is about gratitude. Cole’s message cuts through whatever’s on your mind and reminds you what really matters — especially when the road gets long (literally and figuratively). It's one of the most quotable tracks from 2014 Forest Hills Drive and a fan-favorite from Cole’s entire discography.

12. Wat’s Wrong – Isaiah Rashad feat. Zacari and Kendrick Lamar

This one sounds like rolling past streetlights in a daze — layered, mellow and packed with introspection. Featured on The Sun’s Tirade, it’s a standout moment in Rashad’s catalog that also speaks to his personal struggles and growth.

13. Doo Wop (That Thing) – Lauryn Hill

Timeless, soulful, and packed with wisdom — this is the kind of song that makes the whole car sing. As her debut solo single, it became the first song by a solo woman rapper to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the most timeless classics from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

14. Blue Laces 2 – Nipsey Hussle

Riding through your city or your purpose, Nipsey’s words hit different. The track is one of the most respected cuts from Victory Lap, blending vision, storytelling, street knowledge and elegance over soulful production.

15. Objects in the Mirror – Mac Miller

Mac got soft and jazzy here, with a song that felt like a confession drifting through the dashboard vents. Originally produced by Pharrell Williams (for Watching Movies with the Sound Off), a live version with The Internet added another layer of vulnerability that might hit even harder on the highway.

16. Break From Toronto – PARTYNEXTDOOR

Short, sweet and sexy, this is the kind of track that turns a ride into a low-key moment of main character energy. It samples Miguel’s “Girl With the Tattoo” and helped shape the early sonic identity of OVO Sound. Find this self-produced cut on PARTY’s self-titled debut EP.

17. Cameras/Good Ones Go – Drake

Drake gives you that smooth switch-up halfway through, and both halves ride effortlessly. A bonafide standout from Take Care, the two-part track is a fan favorite for its blend of confidence and vulnerability.

18. Girl – The Internet feat. KAYTRANADA

This track glides — no, it levitates. With KAYTRANADA’s signature bounce and Syd’s whispery tone, it became one of the defining songs of the modern alt-R&B wave. Truth be told, pressing play on Ego Death (where the single is taken from) and letting the album go in its entirety is road trip heaven in its own right.

19. On & On – Erykah Badu

This one is made for solo rides with no destination in mind — simply put, Erykah’s voice is a compass all on its own. The track, taken from Baduizm, won a Grammy and helped introduce the world to a timeless wave of neo-soul.

20. 90210 – Travis Scott

Half lullaby, half confessional, Travis’ dual-speed song builds into something hypnotic. It featured vocals from Kacy Hill and remains one of the most atmospheric songs from Rodeo. Produced by Scott himself, Mike Dean, Allen Ritter, DJ Dahi and WondaGurl, the song sampled The Blue Sharks’ “Itinerario Romantico” (likely a major factor in this being so perfect for the road).

21. Into Orbit – Alex Isley

Airy, celestial and intimate, this is one of those songs that fills the car without ever needing to raise the volume. As the daughter of Ernie Isley, Alex continues a legacy of soul while carving her own distinct path. Find this one on Love/Art Memoirs.