It’s no secret that the TikTok scene evolves rapidly. Because of this, rappers have found the app to be a strategic promotion tool that successfully boosts attention to their projects and expands their fanbase. TikTok has helped many popular songs land on the Billboard charts, such as Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Coi Leray’s platinum hit, “No More Parties.” It appears that when an artist drops a fire new record and attaches a 60-second dance to it, the likeliness of it going viral is promising.

Music aside, TikTok also allows creators to give their supporters an inside look into their day-to-day lives. Cardi B, for example, entertains her followers by giving a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to balance being a business mogul, international superstar, a wife, and a mother to her babies Kulture and Wave.

If you’re looking for rappers to follow on the platform, then look no further. We got you. Here are 13 of them you won’t regret following because of their entertaining content!

1. Cardi B

From Vine to Instagram to TikTok, Cardi B has dominated social media with her boisterous content throughout her career. Whether she is parading a lavish outfit, promoting a new brand deal, or being her unapologetically hilarious self, her fans appreciate the look.

2. Lil Yachty

With millions of followers on TikTok, Lil Yachty’s content is top-tier. Lil Boat presents his authentic self online and loves the support from those who appreciate his jovial humor. It can be challenging not to get lost in his feed since every video provides some sense of quality and comedy.

3. Coi Leray

If there were ever a rapper that could claim the “trendsetter” moniker, it would be Boston native Coi Leray. The “No More Parties” lyricist set off a multitude of trends that used her music, and the numbers don’t lie. The rapper seemingly has a knack for capturing her fanbase’s needs and creating movement in the most prosperous direction.

4. Lil Nas X

One thing about the “Old Town Road” hitmaker is that he is going to give the people a look! Although his wardrobe and characters rotate, Lil Nas X’s authenticity is constant. All jokes aside, the diamond-selling artist engages the most with his fanbase when he speaks about the ways that creativity is best curated: When we are unapologetically true to ourselves.

5. Megan Thee Stallion

When the “Cobra” rap star graces TikTok with her presence, it could be fashion or it could be her fitness routines — because health is the real wealth. But anything the Houston hottie does is clearly something to see, as shown by her over 15 million followers.

6. Latto

If Latto doesn’t do anything else, she is going to give the people some energy! The “Issa Party” rapper has a TikTok feed that is exciting and makes you want to be at the function with her. Side by side with her sister Brooklyn Nikole, Latto is either dancing, cooking or working — if not pulling off a combination of them all.

7. Saweetie

Saweetie is an influencer who has always emphasized the importance of being educated, fly, and paid. Her TikTok profile is nothing short of that. She participates in a viral challenge every now and then, casually slaying a look too. Most importantly, she is going to show off the #NailTok every time!

8. NLE Choppa

Although NLE Choppa is a man who prioritizes peace and wellness, the same intense energy he gives in his music will be the same energy that you find on his TikTok feed. His online antics hold the attention of millions of people as he is hilariously active on the video-sharing network.

9. Flo Milli

Flo Milli is one of those rappers who attract and exude hype energy. Her feed is a solid representation of that. She includes her friends, family and fans in her videos, which makes her content extremely enjoyable to watch. The “Too Fine” rhymer’s catchy songs and captivating look appeal to viewers.

10. Jack Harlow

Kentucky native Jack Harlow stole the hearts of many of his fans with his golden-brown locks and charm. His TikTok videos — often mixing Hip Hop and humor — are definitely a treat to add to your FYP.

11. Doechii

This rap starlet’s TikTok feed is a mixture of trends, fashion, dancing, behind-the-scenes moments, and tons of laughs. Join her over five million followers to get an authentic glimpse of the woman behind Alligator Bites Never Heal.

12. Joey BADASS

He wasn’t capping when he named his TikTok profile “dabaddestMFalive.” See his verses, freestyles, fashions, and just him vibing all over the world. Check out his posts for a view of Hip Hop from the rapper’s eyes.

13. Snoop Dogg

Sometimes he’s promoting his music, sometimes he's just reposting funny videos, either way, we love #SnoopTok. He has paid his dues to Hip Hop, now he’s just worried about making good music and enjoying life.