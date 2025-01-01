Image Image Credit Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Representing for women in a male-dominated genre, Nicki holds her own next to the biggest names in the game. Her talent and skill are clear in the way she writes and the way she delivers. You can hear the influence of past rap giants in how she attacks verses, switches flows mid-bar, and makes every feature feel like her song. She wasn’t just inspired by the greats — she worked until she was named one of them herself.

Whether it was a mixtape freestyle, an album cut, or a scene-stealing guest verse, she knew how to slide on a beat and leave no room for anyone else. This isn’t about the charts or the singles — it’s about the verses that made people run it back, the bars that made timelines go crazy, and the moments that reminded everybody why she’s really one of one. Here are 10 of the Queen’s best verses!

1. Monster - Kanye West feat. Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, JAY-Z, and Bon Iver

Nicki’s “Monster ” verse still holds weight as one of her best. Out-rapping Kanye West and JAY-Z is a tall order, but it was clear she was the scene stealer. Once this hit dropped, the conversation shifted. No one could question her spot in the GOAT conversation after that.

2. Boss A** B**ch (Remix) - PTAF feat. Nicki Minaj

In true “female Weezy” form, she took this track from local to global the moment she jumped on the beat. She stuck to the boss theme and made it clear what a boss really looks like. Every line was laced with confidence and control. Only the Harajuku Barbie could deliver it like this.

3. Flawless (Remix) - Beyoncè feat. Nicki Minaj

The double queen collab was one we didn’t know we needed until the “Flawless (Remix)” dropped. Nicki’s breath control on this track was unreal. She met Beyoncé’s energy head-on and still carved out space to shine. Easily one of the best Beyoncé collaborations with a female rapper to date, and that says a lot.

4. Dance (A**) Remix - Big Sean feat. Nicki Minaj

Before Jhené and her groceries, the freaky girl rapper was already on the hunt for the best a** eater, and she made no apologies about it. Big Sean knew exactly what he was doing by bringing Nicki in. The subject matter fit her perfectly, and he trusted her to take the track to another level. Between the verse and the visuals, he was absolutely right.

5. I Luv Them Strippers - 2 Chainz feat. Nicki Minaj

2 Chainz and Barbie gave us a strip club anthem that still arches backs the moment it drops. Nicki kept it playful on this one but didn’t hold back — her presence took the track up a notch. The visuals were just as bold as the verse. That leopard print one-piece and bold makeup had everybody ready to recreate the look.

6. Chi-Raq - G Herbo feat. Nicki Minaj

Only Onika Tanya could turn a food order into one of the best lines in a song while showing love to a local spot from the artist’s hometown. It let everyone know she was tapped in for real. Her verse stamped the song as a moment. It also showed she respected what Herb brought to the table.

7. 5 Star Remix - Yo Gotti feat. Trina, Nicki Minaj

A lot of us first heard about the Tiffany brand from her iconic line, “I just had an epiphany, I need to go to Tiffany’s.” This was Nicki in her prime. The black hair with bangs, pink tracks in the back, and iced-out Barbie chain locked in a signature look. When this dropped, the world couldn’t take its eyes or ears off her.

8. Rake It Up - Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj

Bringing in Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, for the video to make the “China” lines even more slick and clever had everybody shook. It’s hard to say she’s just featured on this track — when really she took the lead. The verse had Instagram captions in a chokehold, and the video had folks searching for pink latex. It was flashy, fun, and full-blown Barbie attitude.

9. Bust Down Barbiana - Nicki Minaj

She flipped the original and made it feel like her own track. Her flow was tight, the delivery was gritty, and the wordplay was petty in the best way. She gave just enough bite to remind folks she doesn’t need a rollout to shake the room. From the first line it was clear this wasn’t just a quick drop — it was a moment.

10. Lookin A** Nigga - Nicki Minaj

She came in swinging like she had a personal vendetta. Every line felt like it was aimed straight at the neck, and she never blinked. The flow was cold, the attitude was colder, and the message was crystal clear. This was Nicki saying what women all over the world probably have been wanting to say for a very long time. Don’t shoot the messenger!