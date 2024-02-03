Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Khaled Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

From “Another one” to life lessons, discover 13 DJ Khaled lyrics that invoke his commitment to success, loyalty, and positivity in Hip Hop culture and beyond.

When it comes to motivation and life lessons, DJ Khaled is in a league of his own. He’s not just a producer or entertainer — he’s a walking mantra machine, constantly dropping major keys that resonate with people from all walks of life. Whether through his music, social media presence, or viral moments, Khaled has a way of connecting with his audience by celebrating success and embracing positivity. Let’s get into his most iconic lines that represent his unstoppable energy and drive.

1. “Another one.”

This legendary phrase isn’t just a producer tag — it’s a testament to the hitmaker’s relentless drive. “Another one” represents his philosophy of never settling for less and always striving for greatness. It’s a simple yet powerful reminder to keep pushing forward, whether you’re building an empire or working toward personal goals. With “I’m the One,” “How Many Times,” “Do You Mind,” and more, he has more than proved that delivering bangers back-to-back is second nature for him.

2. For Free: “They don't want me to have another anthem / So I made sure I got another anthem.”

In “For Free,” featuring Drake, the 49-year-old's famous line addresses the doubters and naysayers we all encounter. This quote flips negativity into fuel for success, reminding us to focus on our goals instead of the obstacles. “They” might not want you to win, but Khaled’s message is clear: perseverance is the ultimate comeback. It’s a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt underestimated.

3. Wild Thoughts: “Let's go.”

“Let’s go” has become synonymous with Khaled’s brand of positivity. Featured in the sultry hit “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, the phrase reminds us to stay grateful and celebrate life’s blessings. Whether it’s a career milestone or a small personal victory, Khaled’s mantra encourages us to uplift ourselves and those around us.

4. Hold You Down: “You smart. You loyal. You’re grateful.”

In the video for “Hold You Down,” the New Orleans native’s viral motivational speech turned into an anthem of self-worth. This quote emphasizes the importance of valuing yourself and recognizing your potential. By acknowledging loyalty and gratitude, Khaled inspires us to stay true to our paths and appreciate the support systems that help us along the way.

5. All I Do Is Win: “Thug life.”

This unforgettable line from Khaled’s hit “All I Do Is Win” is both a cautionary warning and a confidence booster. He encourages us to avoid self-sabotage by staying focused and disciplined. It’s a reminder to trust your instincts and not let distractions derail your journey toward success.

6. No Brainer: “Put 'em high.”

Teaming up with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo, Khaled uses “No Brainer” to drop wisdom about persistence. This quote reminds us that success sometimes means letting go and putting your hands in the air. It’s not just about dreaming — it’s about putting in the work to turn those dreams into reality.

7. Top Off: “We the Best Music.”

On “Top Off,” featuring Beyoncé and JAY-Z, the father of two shows love to his mantra and his record label. In an age where clout often overshadows character, the Hip Hop star’s words remind us to be confident. Believing in yourself doesn’t cost a thing, but it’s a priceless asset that resonates with those who value success.

8. I Believe: “To succeed, you must believe.”

In "I Believe,” the Major Key artist emphasizes the importance of self-belief. This lyric encourages us to trust our potential and keep faith in our abilities. The song, a tribute to believing in one’s self, amplifies Khaled’s philosophy of uplifting others through self-confidence and perseverance.

9. Shining: “Don't (don't) try to (try to) / Slow me down (down).”

In “Shining,” featuring Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Khaled reminds us that our power matters. This quote, a duet moment with Beyoncé, highlights the value of staying on your path no matter the obstacles that come along. His extensive career is proof that you can shine if you just keep going.

10. No New Friends: “Let’s ride.”

In “No New Friends,” featuring Drake, we are challenged to take control of our narratives. This quote is about jumping head-first into opportunities and making the most of every situation. It’s a powerful reminder that greatness is a choice we can make every day.

11. Take It to the Head: “Workin' all winter / Shinin' all summer.”

With “Take It to the Head,” featuring Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj, Khaled delivers a reminder of the potential each new year brings. This quote encourages us to view every season as a fresh start, filled with chances to grow, achieve, and shine.

12. God Did: “God did.”

This iconic line from the album of the same name has become a cultural phenomenon. “God did” is Khaled’s way of acknowledging divine intervention in his success while inspiring others to trust in their journey. It’s more than a quote — it’s a mindset that combines faith, gratitude, and perseverance.

13. We Taking Over: "We the best!"

If there’s one phrase that defines DJ Khaled, it’s this iconic rallying cry. "We the best" isn’t just a slogan; it’s a mindset Khaled has championed since the early days of his career. First heard on "We Taking Over," this phrase encapsulates the essence of the DJ’s unshakable belief in his team, his music, and himself. It’s a mantra that reminds listeners to approach life with confidence, knowing their hard work and dedication will lead to greatness. He turned this saying into a cultural stamp, immortalizing his brand as a symbol of winning.

DJ Khaled’s lyrics aren’t just catchphrases — they’re life lessons wrapped in infectious energy. Whether he’s inspiring us to stay loyal, embrace gratitude, or keep pushing for greatness, the Grammy Award winner’s words resonate far beyond music. They remind us to celebrate ourselves and our journeys, no matter where we’re starting from. As Khaled would say, another one is always within reach — just keep shining.