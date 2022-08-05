Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Getty Images Image Alt Ken Starrrz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



The city that never sleeps is also the city that never stops laughing, thanks to a roster of hilarious social media comedians in New York City. From relatable rants about the MTA to skits that spotlight relationships and cultural nuances, these creators capture the essence of NYC life that hits home. Whether they are roasting everyday struggles or celebrating Black joy, these comedians offer endless laughs — one viral video at a time.

From Ken Starrrz’s chaotic characters to Chicklet’s hilariously relatable relationship, these NYC comics capture the humor, hustle and heart of the city. Here is REVOLT’s roundup of the six funniest social media comedians from the Big Apple that you need to follow right now.

1. Ken Starrrz

Starrrz is a comedic force in NYC, known for his wildly entertaining sketches and over-the-top antics. Whether he is impersonating your problematic uncle at the cookout or exaggerating NYC’s distinct personalities, his skits are rooted in everyday life with a dramatic twist. His Instagram is a treasure trove of viral gold, and he has an unmatched ability to bring relatable scenarios to life. The social media personality’s bold delivery makes every skit guaranteed to make you laugh.

2. Chicklet

Steven Negron, most widely known as Chicklet, and his wife Maleni Cruz have turned their playful relationship into comedy gold. Their back-and-forth banter about everyday couple struggles — like who taking out the trash or whose side of the bed is messier — is both hilarious and heartwarming. Based in Queens, the duo has garnered a massive following on Instagram with their candid humor and infectious chemistry. Chicklet’s loud, exaggerated reactions paired with Cruz’s quick comebacks make them a couple every NYC native can relate to.

3. Officially Ice

Officially Ice is a veteran in the social media comedy game, delivering sharp one-liners and hilarious roasts. His content often explores cultural topics, poking fun at everything from Brooklyn’s gentrification to the city’s unique dating world. The “Joe Budden Podcast” co-host’s wit and ability to turn even the smallest observation into a laugh-out-loud moment have earned him a loyal following.

4. Luvvie Ajayi Jones

Luvvie Ajayi Jones uses her platform to blend comedy with commentary. Her viral posts often dissect pop culture moments, highlight NYC quirks and offer hilarious, yet insightful takes on everyday situations. The author’s unique perspective makes her a standout voice in the digital comedy landscape.

5. Jon Laster

Known as @hewasfunny on social media, Jon Laster specializes in a real kind of humor. The comic often explores the trials and tribulations of growing up in NYC, from block parties gone wrong to the eternal debate over bodega sandwiches. His ability to find hilarity in the mundane makes his content a must-watch.

6. Shiggy

Shiggy burst onto the scene with his viral “In My Feelings” challenge in 2018, but his comedy extends far beyond dance moves. Known for his expressive facial features and quick wit, the Queens native’s sketches often parody the city’s fast-paced lifestyle and chaotic dating scene. Whether he is re-enacting an awkward subway interaction or poking fun at Staten Island stereotypes, Shiggy captures the essence of NYC humor with a dose of lighthearted energy.