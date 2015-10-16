Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With a music career spanning over a decade, Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, has achieved pinnacles that many never thought possible. The Canadian rapper has broken records and topped charts countless times, from blending genres such as dancehall and bounce music to collaborating with diverse artists worldwide.

While his solo career is something to brag about, his featured verses often steal the show. Drake has the unique ability to transform any track into a hit, helping emerging artists reach wider audiences and making history alongside established superstars. It doesn’t matter if he delivers the first verse or the last, his rhymes are sure to make listeners pay attention and often have them reciting his words without even realizing it.

There are so many standout moments to choose from, but REVOLT has compiled a list of some of Drake’s best featured verses.

1. SICKO MODE by Travis Scott

Certified diamond, “Sicko Mode” is one of the most popular songs in Travis Scott’s discography. The track is praised for its energetic production, boasting numerous beat switches. Drake’s verse highlights his impact and influence in the music industry.

2. Look Alive by BlocBoy JB

The 37-year-old has always bragged about his connection to Memphis, Tennessee. According to PEOPLE, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, is from the area. Because of this, the rapper spent several summers in the city, growing to learn and love its customs. In “Look Alive,” he teamed up with Memphian BlocBoy JB. Together, the two dropped references to the city and its heavy influence.

3. Aston Martin Music by Rick Ross featuring Chrisette Michele

A mix of R&B and Hip Hop, “Aston Martin Music” conveys ideas of success and enjoying the benefits of fame. The rapper/singer contributed a poetic and lengthy final verse. From rhyming about love and relationships to still hoping to conquer more of his dreams, the rapper did the song justice.

4. Going Bad by Meek Mill

Despite their past misunderstandings, Meek Mill and Drake were still able to make a hit with “Going Bad.” The stars rapped about their riches, flexing on both the hundreds who despise them and the thousands who want to be them. The Canadian hitmaker gave a hard-hitting opening verse and rendered the song’s hook.

5. No Guidance by Chris Brown

The father of one has proven to be one of the most diverse musicians of the era, and “No Guidance” is no exception. In the flirtatious yet laid-back song, Drake joins Chris Brown in singing about his infatuation with a love interest.

6. F**kin’ Problems by ASAP Rocky featuring 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar

In 2012, four of Hip Hop's most talked about rappers teamed up to deliver a cypher-like hit. “F**kin’ Problems” had fans debating for months, trying to figure out which artist delivered the best verse – and of course, Drake’s name was at the top of the list for many. Not only did the Canadian rapper deliver his own mesmerizing portion, but he also helped 2 Chainz out on the famous hook.

7. Moment 4 Life by Nicki Minaj

“Moment 4 Life,” which dropped in 2010, is an uplifting record. The Young Money artists taught listeners to enjoy what they’ve been given and celebrate their accomplishments. The “God’s Plan” rapper’s lyrics not only emphasize his love for luxury and finer things but suggest that his journey toward the top has barely begun.

8. Life Is Good by Future

“Life Is Good” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. Calling attention to his vast success, the entertainer spits bars about his untouchable work ethic. This song is about letting everyone know that his days of being humble are over.

9. Girls Need Love (Remix) by Summer Walker

Summer Walker caught everyone’s attention in 2018 with her track “Girls Need Love” – including Drake. When talking to Billboard, Walker revealed that the rapper messaged her after she caught his eye. “I saw your video on a bowling alley monitor. Thought it was cool,” he wrote in her DMs. The rest was history. He added a romantic verse to the record that underlined women’s right to seek and enjoy affection.

10. Right Above It by Lil Wayne

Drake starts “Right Above It” on a high note with his opening verse. Being that the record revolves around overcoming challenges and adversity, his rhymes about resilience and persistence perfectly capture the overall theme.

11. No Lie by 2 Chainz

“No Lie” was released on 2 Chainz’s debut studio album Based on a T.R.U Story in 2012. In 2020, the record was certified triple platinum. In the song, both rappers bragged about their lifestyles. The “Hotline Bling” artist even mentioned that he and the Atlanta native have a history and a lot in common. “Me and Chainz go way back. We don’t talk s**t, we just state facts,” he rapped in a verse.

12. WAIT FOR U by Future featuring Tems

Future and the 6 God rapped about the complexities they face while trying to have both a healthy relationship and a successful rap career. While distance and rumors may try to get in the way, the artists are both willing to wait for their significant other. Drake’s portion dives even deeper into the sacrifices that arise while trying to have it all.

13. P power by Gunna

Released in 2022, “P power” takes on Gunna’s unique style of music. Filled with melodic drums and memorable rhymes, the 6 God’s engaging delivery made the collaboration one for fans to remember. This track was an immediate standout on the DS4Ever album.

14. In The Morning by J. Cole

“In The Morning” is a laid-back record about pursuing someone who is practically irresistible and anticipating that things turn out as expected. In Drake’s portion, he raps about having an intense physical attraction to a woman with hopes of taking things to the next level.

15. Drama by Roy Woods

“Drama” by Roy Woods is a slow-paced, introspective record that explores the journey of young women trying to find themselves. Drizzy adds depth by singing and rapping about how some women often give more than they receive, encouraging them to recognize their self-worth.

16. Round of Applause by Waka Flocka Flame

Waka Flocka Flame is known for delivering a great party record, so when he and Drake teamed up on “Round of Applause,” the vibes were just right. The record had a slower tempo than your typical dance song, but the lyrics remained similar. The “Find Your Love” singer rapped about how much he appreciated and rewarded women for their moves.

17. Work by Rihanna

Rihanna and the October’s Very Own creator have collaborated on an abundance of records, but “Work” is by far one of their most successful. Featured on RiRi’s 2016 album Anti, the dancehall-influenced track stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks. In 2024, it was certified diamond with over 10 million units sold. Champagne Papi’s verse added an extra layer of desire and passion.

18. Come and See Me by PARTYNEXTDOOR

“Come and See Me” is a romantic record that explores the feelings of neglect. PND sings about the confusion he’s feeling at the hands of his lover, attempting to understand just where he went wrong. Drake takes a similar approach, rhyming about how he’s now experiencing the pain he put someone else through.

19. Poetic Justice by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy explored the topic of deep and emotional connections in this 2012 classic. Named after the popular ‘90s movie Poetic Justice, the record drew from its influences. For example, it sampled Janet Jackson’s “Any Time, Any Place” and used lyrics similar to Tupac’s poems about blooming flowers. The actor/rapper used his verse to reflect on just how impactful past relationships can be on the present.

20. Walk It Talk It by Migos

Migos is known for dropping unforgettable, sing-along tracks. Drake’s part added to the liveliness, as he rapped about not beefing with the unknown and his long-lasting friendship with the Atlanta rap trio. This track is one of several hit collabs between the Toronto-born star and Migos.

21. No New Friends by DJ Khaled

“No New Friends” by DJ Khaled was created for all the loyal day ones who have stood by each other and prefer to keep their circle small. In his verse, Drake expresses how proud he is of the people in his circle, highlighting that he never doubted their journey to success.

22. Where Ya At by Future

In “Where Ya At,” Future and the OVO artist examine the loyalty of those around them while on their rise to fame. Future supplies the repetitious hook while the Views artist reflects on how his life has transformed since achieving new heights.

23. Both by Gucci Mane

“Both” dropped in 2016 and seamlessly combines Gucci Mane’s trap persona with Drake’s universal, mellow style. He also provided a melodic hook, making the record stand out in Gucci Mane’s discography.

24. Yes Indeed by Lil Baby

Lil Baby reached new heights in his career with the release of “Yes Indeed” in 2018. The Hip Hop track remained on the charts for 29 weeks and achieved 7x platinum status. Champagne Papi came out swinging on the fast-paced beat, showing his ability to excel over any type of melody.

25. Tuesday by iLoveMakonnen

“Tuesday” served as an anthem for nightlife and carefree experiences in 2014. Boasting an upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus, iLoveMakonnen and the Certified Lover Boy himself used their words to reflect on the importance of creating memories spontaneously.

26. For Free by DJ Khaled

“For Free” spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 13. Sampling Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle,” the fun, upbeat track highlights themes of fame, wealth, and confidence. Drizzy takes control of the whole song, providing tons of positive energy for listeners to enjoy.

27. You’re Mines Still by Yung Bleu

Yung Bleu was new on the music scene in 2020, but that didn’t stop him from climbing the charts with an assist from Drake. The former “Degrassi” actor lent his hand on “You’re Mines Still,” a slow rap record reminiscing about the one that got away. Drake’s lyrics expressed deep regret, feeling that he gave much more than he was ever given.

28. Stay Schemin by Rick Ross featuring French Montana

“Stay Schemin” is a gritty record that explores the importance of friendship, wealth, and ambition. In his verse, the “Nice For What” artist lets it be known that he surrounds himself with authentic people and isn’t afraid to confront any competition.

29. Never Recover by Lil Baby featuring Gunna

In 2018, Atlanta rappers Lil Baby and Gunna teamed up to drop a collaborative mixtape, Drip Harder. While rapping on “Never Recover,” Drake tells listeners that there is no stopping him – despite the numerous amounts of people who pray for his downfall.

30. I’m On One by DJ Khaled

The More Life curator had the opening verse in “I’m On One,” which featured Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. The Canadian talent uses his part to reflect on his hard work and navigating the downsides of the music industry, including rumors and allegations.

31. Versace by Migos

Released in 2013, "Versace" captivated fans with its themes of luxury and high fashion. When Drizzy joined the track, he brought his clever wordplay and confidence, further enhancing the song's popularity.