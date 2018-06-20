Image Image Credit Mireya Acierto/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rick Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rick Ross' discography is a roadmap through the life and times of a self-made mogul. Debuting with the braggadocious Port of Miami, he established himself as a mainstay in Southern rap, weaving tales of a drug kingpin soundtracked by booming production. Albums like Teflon Don further cemented his status, boasting hit singles like "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)" and "Aston Martin Music" that dominated the charts.

As Ross matured as an artist, his sound evolved. Introspective tracks began to surface alongside the bravado, and his releases began to showcase a more nuanced perspective. In addition to collaborating with A-listers like JAY-Z -- who signed the Floridian to Def Jam during his executive run with the storied label -- and Kanye West, Rozay also fostered the careers of Meek Mill, Wale, and more through his imprint, Maybach Music Group.

Even as the industry shifted, Ross remained a constant. Albums like Port of Miami 2 revisited his classic sound while incorporating contemporary trends. Through it all, Ross' deep voice, vivid storytelling, and undeniable charisma have ensured his place as a rap heavyweight, leaving behind a discography that reflects not just his own story but the evolution of Hip Hop itself.

In honor of the self-proclaimed boss, REVOLT decided to see how Ross' solo albums stack up amongst each other. Get into it below.

11. Hood Billionaire

Perhaps inspired by the likes of Nas and the late DMX, Ross unveiled Hood Billionaire mere months after its predecessor, Mastermind. The album found him delivering his signature boasts and celebrating his rise from the streets to financial affluence. Production by longtime collaborators like Lex Luger and Timbaland provided the LP's foundation of trunk-rattling beats, while guest appearances from JAY-Z, Boosie Badazz, and Snoop Dogg added star power. Songs like "Coke Like the 80s" and the self-titled track reveled in Ross' luxurious lifestyle, while "Neighborhood Drug Dealer" offered a glimpse into his past.

10. Richer Than I Ever Been

Rick Ross's 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, marked a return to form while acknowledging his growth. He reunited with frequent collaborators like Boi-1da and Future, crafting a project that balanced his opulent rhymes with introspective reflections. Tracks like the Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage-assisted "Outlawz" explored themes of loyalty and perseverance, while "Little Havana" featured Cuban-American former drug kingpin Willie Falcon for an added layer of real-life experience. While Richer Than I Ever Been didn't reach the chart heights of some of his earlier work, it was praised for its sharp production and Ross' renewed vigor on the microphone.

9. Port of Miami 2

Any time a sequel to a pivotal release arrives, you know its intentions as far as having an impact. Port of Miami 2 was a full-circle moment, revisiting the past criminal life and lavish success that launched Rozay’s career. Boasting appearances from the likes of Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, Drake, and Lil Wayne, the album paid homage to the collaborators who helped shape Ross' sound and success. Tracks like "Act a Fool" and "Big Tyme" captured the aggressiveness of his early work, while features from soulful singers like Summer Walker and Teyana Taylor added a touch of contemporary R&B. That whole Pusha T controversy probably didn’t hurt the album’s exposure either.

8. Black Market

While there were still plenty of raps about wealth and success, Black Market arguably offered a more well-rounded Rick Ross. Sonically, the album explored a wider range of influences, with contributions by legends like DJ Premier alongside newer beatsmiths. Mariah Carey, Nas, and Future further added to the album’s diversity. Tracks like the John Legend-assisted "Free Enterprise" tackled social issues while "Smile Mama, Smile" with CeeLo Green offered a tender ode to his mother. Black Market proved Rick Ross could be both the opulent chief and a man reflecting on his place in the world.

7. God Forgives, I Don’t

God Forgives, I Don't was about as cinematic as any Ross album could be at that point. Production heavyweights like J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and Pharrell Williams perfectly complemented the Carol City talent’s versatile bars. Epic features like "Three Kings" with Dr. Dre and JAY-Z cemented the LP’s status as a Hip Hop event, while "Sixteen" featuring André 3000 offered a mesmerizing exploration of youthful ambition and loss. The chart-topping God Forgives, I Don't truly showcased Ross as the complex figure that he is.

6. Mastermind

Mastermind presented a more introspective Rick Ross, reflecting on themes of ambition, power, and the fleeting nature of success. The album boasted an impressive list of guest features, including West, The Weeknd, and Lil Wayne. Tracks like "The Devil Is a Lie" explored the internal struggles of a man on top, while "War Ready" -- a collaboration with former foe Jeezy -- offered a glimpse into the cutthroat world Ross once navigated. Another notable standout, “Nobody,” delivered nostalgic vibes via its clever use of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “You're Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You).”

5. Rather You Than Me

Production for Rather You Than Me ranged from trunk-rattling bangers to soulful grooves, with guest appearances reflecting this variety. Rappers like Nas and Future brought lyrical fire, while soulful vocals from Ty Dolla Sign and Anthony Hamilton added depth. Even Chris Rock seamlessly added his special touch of humor to the cohesive effort. One track, “Santorini Greece,” probably represents the whole of Ross’ skill set thanks to opulent production and rhymes that veered from luxurious to socially charged. Another standout, the somewhat surprising “Idols Become Rivals,” saw Rozay taking clear shots at Birdman in defense of a then-disgruntled Lil Wayne.

4. Trilla

The dreaded sophomore slump did not come for Rozay. Building on the success of Port of Miami, Trilla doubled down on the themes of drug kingpin life and lavish living. Production boomed with sunny Florida vibes, perfectly complementing Ross' self-assured swagger. Guest appearances were a who's who of Southern rap royalty, with a feature from JAY-Z adding star power and lyrical fire. Tracks like the T-Pain-assisted "The Boss" became instant anthems.

3. Deeper Than Rap

In most cases, Deeper Than Rap should be considered Ross’ version of Nas’ Stillmatic. Prior to the album’s arrival, the MMG boss faced a lot of scrutiny over leaked images showing his former life as a corrections officer, and Hip Hop was all but ready to turn on him. Fortunately, his response on wax quickly proved that his artistry transcended headlines. Songs like “Maybach Music 2” (a high-profile collaboration with West, T-Pain, and Lil Wayne) and “Valley of Death” immediately raised the bar and put other emcees on notice. At that point, there was no stopping Ross’ forward movement.

2. Port of Miami

Home of the breakout single “Hustlin’,” Ross' official debut album established him as a frontrunner of Southern rap. The LP's title, referencing Miami's role as a major cocaine entry point, set the tone for the braggadocious rhymes that dominated the project. Production by The Runners provided a booming canvas for Ross' deep, charismatic voice, which resonated in clubs and on car stereos. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Port of Miami was Ross’ career launchpad that became an instant classic for the culture.

1. Teflon Don

The overwhelming success of Deeper Than Rap led to the virtually flawless Teflon Don. The aptly titled project came with 11 songs and zero filler, as Ross’ rewind-worthy raps matched with production that could have come from a blockbuster film. Every song was essentially a hit record, especially timeless bangers like “Free Mason” with JAY-Z, "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)" with Styles P, and the Drake and Chrisette Michele-assisted "Aston Martin Music.” Simply put, Teflon Don was Rozay’s magnum opus.