Image Image Credit Chelsea Guglielmino/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Album or not, Saweetie sure knows how to dominate the charts, the timelines, and the group chats. Since her breakout with “ICY GRL,” she’s become a certified hitmaker, building a career off bold visuals, bossed-up bars, and more viral moments than most artists rack up in a decade. While fans have waited (and waited) for Pretty B**ch Music, the Bay Area baddie has been anything but idle, delivering a steady stream of singles, features, and anthems that cement her as one of rap’s most charismatic stars.

From fashion week flexes to friendship anthems, these songs prove that Saweetie doesn’t need a debut LP to prove her worth. She's already in the conversation — neck shining, nails done, and mic in hand. Here's a look at the tracks that keep her throne icy without an album to back it.

1. SHOT O’ CLOCK

Only Saweetie could flip “Tom’s Diner” into a ratchet party anthem. With quotables about Birkins, body shots, and Walk of Fame dreams, she turned every hour into her hour. No debut album necessary.

2. Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)

This irresistible BFF anthem doubled as a flex for two of rap’s most charismatic women — and a viral hit Saweetie didn’t even mean to drop early. With a TikTok-ready hook, luxury name-drops, and a friendship fiercer than any label mishap, “Best Friend” proved she could dominate the charts off sisterhood alone.

3. Do It For The Bay (with P-LO)

Saweetie repped her roots loud and proud on this 49ers anthem, lacing game-day chants with her signature sass. Teaming up with fellow Bay Area staple P-Lo, she proved her hometown pride hits just as hard as her punchlines.

4. NANi

“NANi” was pure Saweetie: Cocky, catchy, and couture. With brags about Louboutins, sold-out shows, and untouchable confidence, she strutted through this self-love anthem like the main event — album or not.

5. Fast (Motion)

With “Fast (Motion),” Saweetie channeled her inner athlete and outer glam, turning competition into choreography. It’s a victory lap in designer heels and proof she doesn’t just keep up in rap’s race, she laps the field with a wink.

6. Closer (feat. H.E.R.)

On “Closer,” Saweetie slowed it down without losing her edge and glided over disco-laced production alongside fellow Bay Area queen H.E.R. It was sultry, playful, and dripped in luxury. Clearly, she can shift gears and still stay icy.

7. BIRTHDAY (with YG and Tyga)

Leave it to Saweetie to make birthdays feel like national holidays. With flashy flexes, zero apologies, and a trio of West Coast energy, this track turned every celebration into a bossed-up spectacle.

8. Hey Mickey! (with Baby Tate)

Saweetie slid into this remix with provocative bars and cartoon-level charisma, flipping a campy classic into a modern-day baddie anthem. It’s playful, petty, and packed with punchlines — perfect proof she can steal the show in under 16 bars.

9. My Best

Vulnerable but still iced-out, Saweetie flexed her growth on “My Best,” turning pain into polish. It was a self-worth anthem dressed in Muaddi heels that proved she shines brightest when she’s healing and stunting at the same time.

10. Is It The Way

This one’s a masterclass in Saweetie swagger over a slick and sultry Jill Scott flip. With bars that flirted just as hard as they flexed, she turned every trait into a power move, asking the question we already know the answer to.

11. Back To The Streets (feat. Jhené Aiko)

Floaty and fearless, Saweetie linked with Jhené Aiko for a kiss-off that’s more glitter than grudge. Over a dreamy beat created by Timbaland and others, they reminded the girls — and the boys — that leaving ain't losing when you know your worth.

12. Up Now (with London On Da Track and feat. G-Eazy and Rich The Kid)

Saweetie came out swinging on “Up Now,” cementing her status with Bay Area pride, boss energy, and bars sharper than acrylics. Long before the album talks, she was already flexing like a vet and doing it louder than the boys on their own track.

13. Icy Chain

“Icy Chain” was all sass, shimmer, and side-eye — Saweetie at her most unapologetically extra. With lines about furs in the summer and rent-priced frontals, she makes it crystal clear: The drip never sleeps, and neither does her hustle.