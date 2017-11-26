Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, Miikka Skaffari / Contributor via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wallie the Sensei, Kamaiyah, and 310babii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The West Coast has long been a powerhouse in Hip Hop thanks to legends like Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, and Snoop Dogg. Even successors like Black Hippy, Odd Future, The Game, DOM KENNEDY, and a wealth of fellow frontrunners have maintained that momentum created by the giants that made waves before them.

Outside of his highly publicized battle with Drake, Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert further proved that talent will never stop emerging from the region. For example, G Perico and his Innerprize outfit continue to make waves on the independent front, while WESTSIDE BOOGIE is bringing an emotionally charged depth to Hip Hop via his partnership with Eminem's Shady Records. Others, including 310babii, Remble, and Kamaiyah, have generated enough success to ensure that California's rap scene isn't going anymore.

REVOLT compiled a list of 21 artists keeping the Golden State diverse and competitive as a premiere Hip Hop hub – both as individuals and (as you’ll see) via frequent collaborations. Check out the names that you should have on your radar below.

1. 310babii

After years of building on his craft as a youth, 310babii struck gold with “soak city (do it),” a track that also spawned a remix alongside Blueface, Tyga, Mustard, OhGeesy, and BlueBucksClan. Since the dance-accompanied number, the Inglewood talent unveiled his nights and weekends project, complete with assists from the like of 03 Greedo, DDG, Luh Tyler, Duke Deuce, and BIA. He’s also kept fans fed with loose drops like “rock your hips” and “Uh Huh.”

2. Ray Vaughn

Ray Vaughn got one heck of a power boost when he aligned himself with Top Dawg Entertainment, and immediately kick-started a new campaign with his Peer Pressure EP. Since then, it’s been a wave of singles and freestyles from the Long Beach native, including "Plot Twist" with London Monét, "Sandcastles" with Ab-Soul, and "Problems" with Pusha T. A full-length effort can’t be too far into the distance.

3. WESTSIDE BOOGIE

WESTSIDE BOOGIE is arguably one of the most slept-on artists in the country, much less California. After building a buzz with projects like the critically acclaimed Thirst 48 series, the Compton-based emcee partnered with Eminem’s Shady Records imprint and brought forth the emotionally charged Everything’s For Sale. Following a string of high-quality freestyles, BOOGIE returned with his sophomore effort, MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES, which he promoted with a national tour.

4. Jay Worthy

To those outside of California (and, perhaps, some within), Jay Worthy is an enigma. Born a Canadian, the veteran rapper with an unlikely relative spent his life between Vancouver and Compton, the latter location of which he now calls his primary stomping grounds. He’s quickly become one of the West Coast’s most prolific artists, both as a solo talent and as part of LNDN DRGS and Sean House. He’s also taken creative approaches to his releases (ex. The incredibly dope Two4... series), and worked with the likes of DāM FunK, Harry Fraud, Roc Marciano, DJ Muggs, and a host of fellow artists for full-length LP collaborations. His most recent team-up, Meet The Whoops, made their official introduction during Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert.

5. T.F

T.F has been grinding. Following show-stealing guest spots on songs like G. Perico’s “South Central” and ScHoolboy Q’s “Tookie Knows II,” the Los Angeles rising star has remained consistent with a slew of well-received projects. His discography includes ErThangSkanless, Blame Kansas (with Roc Marciano, no less), and Feelin the Power, a beautifully cohesive effort with contributions from Q, ICECOLDBISHOP, Ab-Soul, and more.

6. ICECOLDBISHOP

Since his official debut single, “Porch,” ICECOLDBISHOP has been wowing his growing audience with singles that push the boundaries of what’s typically considered West Coast music – singles like “Creep,” “Katana” with Tedy Andreas, and “PUSH TO START (Freestyle)” certainly added to the discussion. The South Central artist eventually blessed the masses with the long-awaited GENERATIONAL CURSE, an album that addressed the many evils afflicted by his peers within marginalized communities.

7. Bino Rideaux

Bino Rideaux received a lot of early attention via No Pressure, his joint project with the late Nipsey Hussle. In addition to his Sorry 4 The Wait series, the Los Angeles talent unveiled the well-received OUTSIDE project, which contained collaborations alongside Mozzy, BlueBucksClan, Fredo Bang, Ty Dolla Sign, and Blxst. Bino also connected with Blxst for Sixtape and Sixtape 2.

8. Wallie the Sensei

Much like Roddy Ricch, Wallie the Sensei is showing just how diverse Compton is when it comes to Hip Hop. Following the well-received No Love EP, he made serious waves with “03 Flow,” which eventually landed on the full-length offering GOLDEN CHILD. In addition to another body of work, HERE 2 STAY, Wallie has also delivered his melodic vibes on tracks like OhGeesy’s posse cut “F**k You Freestyle,” Jay Worthy’s “Top Floor GTR,” and 03 Greedo’s “Baccstage.”

9. Remble

Born in San Pedro and raised in different Los Angeles neighborhoods, Remble found a niche of sorts with his precise approach to rapping – a style that could be heard on early cuts like “Dirty Dan,” “Gorden R(amsey) Freestyle,” and the Drakeo the Ruler-assisted “Ruth’s Chris Freestyle.” Soon after going viral, he blessed the masses with IT’S REMBLE, which contained assists from BlueBucksClan, B.A., Billy West, and more. Surprisingly, the Cali star fell off the map for a lengthy period, only to return in full force during Kendrick Lamar’s rap battle onslaught.

10. Mozzy

Day-one fans know that Mozzy has been delivering heartfelt, unfiltered raps for some time. Throughout his career, the Sacramento rapper released more albums, mixtapes, and collaborative projects than entire record labels. After inking a deal with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group, he continued his momentum with Survivor’s Guilt (which was promoted during his incarceration) and Children of the Slums. Given his output, you can be sure to expect another lifetime’s worth of music from Mozzy before he hangs the mic up.

11. Shoreline Mafia

During the first leg of their career, Shoreline Mafia made noise with mixtapes like ShorelineDoThatS**t and their official debut LP, Mafia Bidness. The four-man group then broke up to pursue solo opportunities, with OhGeesy and Fenix Flexin finding varying waves of success as individual artists. Those very two would eventually reunite as Shoreline Mafia and drop “Work,” signaling the next chapter for the West Coast collective.

12. JasonMartin

It would be remiss not to mention how JasonMartin (formerly known as Problem) first caught everyone’s attention with “Like Whaaat.” Since then, the Compton emcee has maintained his ground through several shifts throughout West Coast Hip Hop with several albums, mixtapes, EPs, and a film under his belt. Now going under his government name, Martin teamed up with DJ Quik for the well-received CHUPACABRA project, complete with appearances from DOM KENNEDY, The Game, Big Hit, Jay Worthy, Suga Free, Thundercat, and more.

13. REASON

REASON has experienced much throughout his short career. As a member of Top Dawg Entertainment’s roster, he re-released his There You Have It mixtape before making waves with the well-received albums New Beginnings and Porches. Things took a turn after a rift between him and one of TDE’s top brass hit the internet, and he subsequently parted ways with the label that he called his home. It will be very interesting to see what move REASON makes next.

14. 03 Greedo

Perhaps taking a page from Gucci Mane, 03 Greedo managing to remain relevant during his stint behind bars. Projects like The Wolf of Grape Street and God Level kept his name ringing in the streets, along with songs like “No Ex’s” with Sage the Gemini, “Trap House” with Shoreline Mafia, and “Never Bend (Remix)” with Lil Uzi Vert. Now back on the scene, Greedo’s been cooking up heat with everyone on both coasts and is sure to have some projects locked and loaded for his fans.

15. Big Hit

As revealed in several interviews, Big Hit, the father of Hit-Boy, spent much of his adult life in prison. Fans first heard him on wax via the posse cut “Grindin’ My Whole Life” alongside Hit-Boy's HS87 collective. After another stint behind bars, the Pasadena rapper returned with force, contributing to SURF OR DROWN, Vol. 2 and delivering his official debut LP, The Truth Is in My Eyes, all of which saw his son behind the boards. He’s since kept his momentum going with Paisley Dreams, a joint LP with The Game, and – with backing from Hit-Boy and The Alchemist – Black & Whites. That album’s closer, which features his laughter, HitgirlLENA, further proves how much family matter with Big Hit.

16. RJmrLa

RJmrLA has been grinding for some time and first caught attention via his alignment with Mustard and YG. Projects like his O.M.M.I.O. (or On My Momma I’m On) series, On God, and Rich Off Mackin’ with Royce the Choice further solidified his as one of Los Angeles’ premiere artists. With increased exposure, RJ’s BIG LA project, which boasts contributions from O.T. Genasis, Wallie the Sensei, and more, should help push him to the next level.

17. Jayson Cash

Whether out of sight or out of mind, Carson’s Jayson Cash has been working. Cash's debut mixtape, Read the Room, marked his official entry onto the scene and featured the Mustard-produced "Top Down.” More recently, he and Tha Eastie Boyz – a producer duo consisting of C Stylez and JFK Beatz – teamed up for Aight, Bet. That project boasted additional contributions from the likes of Eric Bellinger, Niko G4, Major Myjah, and DOM KENNEDY, the last of whom appeared on the infectious “Miss You.”

18. G Perico

Whether via major label backing or through his own Innerprize imprint, G Perico hasn’t stopped feeding his fans with authentic South Central raps. Projects like S**t Don’t Stop, All Blue, Play 2 Win, and Tha Clicc House have kept the veteran emcee at the forefront of the West Coast scene. Taking cues from Nipsey Hussle, Perico expanded into other avenues outside of music, including into fashion with his popular Blue T-shirt clothing line.

19. Kamaiyah

Initially a part of YG’s 4Hunnid collective, Kamaiyah has since been stepping on her own with independently released bangers, including Got It Made, Divine Timing, and Another Summer Night, the last of which contained collaborations alongside 03 Greedo and Jay Worthy. Although her releases have been rather intermittent, drops like “CAN’T LOSE,” “SUCCESS,” and “ONE & ONLY” confirm that Kamaiyah’s got plenty more in the chamber. It’s only a matter of time before one of the Oakland rapper’s drops propels her to rap’s upper echelon.

20. Kalan.FrFr

Following a couple of under the radar drops, The scene took notice of Kalan.FrFr after the release of TwoFr, which contained the Chris O’Bannon and G Perico-assisted “Right Wit It.” Subsequent drops like 222 and NOT HARD 2 UNDERSTAND, along with standout features on R3 Da Chillman’s “She Said,” 1TakeJay’s “Baby,” and Diddy’s “Stay Part 1,” further raised the LA talent’s profile. More recently, his MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN EP boasts assists from Ty Dolla Sign, YG, Spooky Jay, and G Herbo.

21. Zoe Osama

Rising star Zoe Osama hails from South Central – the East Side, specifically – and has been steadily building his fan base with projects like Easty, Underrated, and Big Deal, the last of which made Nipsey Hussle’s influence on his music and career clear. That’s not his only influence, either – his From the East Side with Love project called back to DOM KENNEDY’s From the Westside with Love and boasted appearances from Hit-Boy, Big Hit, Snoop Dogg, E-40, and more.