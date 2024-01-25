Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2025 is the year of expansion for Saweetie. From partnering with a legacy brand like Corona for their Corona Pickle Premier to branching out beyond her typical party girl music stylings, the entrepreneur and MC is all about growth.

“There's a song that I have that’s about inspiration. I think what's taking me so long to put out my music is that I really needed some inspiration in real life in order to talk about more moments that go beyond the club,” Saweetie told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the Icy Queen explains why she decorated a studio with thongs, the Marvin Gaye song she would’ve loved to have been on, and advice she got from her uncle MC Hammer. Check out the exclusive chat below.

What do you remember about your first studio session?

It was with my uncle who does music as well. He was recording in Inglewood a lot. I remember he brought me to a studio, and I hated how I sounded. It wasn't until I got signed and got reassigned an engineer that I realized your engineer is really imperative to how good you sound in the studio. I didn't know that... Well, thank God, it was the engineer and not me because I don't know if I’d still be doing music if I didn't like how I sounded (laughs).

You’ve said your upcoming music will be more vulnerable. What about Diamonte will we learn?

When we spoke with your friend and collaborator Liana Banks, she said your studio sessions are very detailed, and sometimes you’ll have pink thongs as decoration. Walk me through a Saweetie studio session?

(Laughs). Well, for that particular session, we were creating really fun records that felt like summertime. That's why I decorated the studio session in pink thongs. Very girly, very sexy, very summertime. Typically, I like it to be a bit cold in there, so I can come in with like a hoodie and some sweats because I like to feel like I'm in a cocoon a little bit. I like a nice candle. I like my healthy snacks lined up. I like some kombucha, some water, definitely some tea. And I like the lights to be dim.

You’re known for some interesting food combinations like this new Corona Pickle Premier. What are you eating in the studio when you make your music?

I had to become more disciplined because I felt like when I had a really good meal, I want to relax and just catch a vibe really quick. Now, I try to keep my meals in the studio light. I might do some sushi. I might do a salad or some cashews. Before it was seafood boils and hamburgers (laughs). Now, I try to be more focused. In order to do that, I like to keep my meals light.

We’re at this Corona pickleball event. Based on your studio chemistry with one of your past collaborators, who would you want to be your pickleball partner?

I would do LaRussell. He's very enthusiastic... When we work together, we work well together. That’s the home team. We’re both from the Bay Area, so it felt like there's a lot of great synergy in the room. I would say my song “Tap In” matches the Corona Pickle Premier. That’s a great song to pair with the sport.

How have you evolved as a recording artist?

I believe I’m more confident in my instincts. If I have an inkling in the studio, I like to make sure I follow it. If it doesn't sound good, it doesn't sound good. But if it sounds great, then we keep it.

What song throughout history would you have wanted to be in the session for? How would you have added your Saweetie-ness to the track?

I don't know why this song is popping in my head, but Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You.” I would have done a little hum here, a little hum there. He already said everything that needed to be said. So, if I could just put a dash of melodies in the background, that would have been cool.

Your uncle is MC Hammer. Has he ever given you any music advice? Have you two been in the studio?

Every time I see him, he gives me great advice. He tells me to keep going, stay positive, and keep moving forward. We haven't got into the studio yet, but I love to sample, so maybe that might happen one day.

What do you have coming for the rest of 2025?

A lot of songs, nonstop. I have a lot in the arsenal.

An album?

God willing.