South by Southwest Festival and Conference is a wild mix of industry heads, dreamers and doers, but REVOLT HOUSE always manages to cut through the noise. Held at the Vulcan Gas Company, the 2025 iteration saw one of the West Coast’s most driven talents unsurprisingly commanding the most attention — without pyrotechnics or overhype.

“I’m LaRussell from Vallejo, California,” he proudly declared to the camera. “Artist, entrepreneur, planting seeds and manure. You heard?” He presented himself exactly how he lives — grounded, smiling and full of gratitude.

The rapper’s latest album, BE HOME BEFORE THE STREET LIGHTS COME ON, made landfall days after his REVOLT HOUSE appearance. The well-received collaborative effort with producer Tope featured soulful input from the likes of Jane Handcock, Tione Brown, Iiinfinite and Mannywellz. The project is reflective, warm and rooted in everyday life — a soundtrack for the real ones.

As LaRussell’s music speaks volumes, so does the way he moves through the world — especially when it comes to his team. “Everybody in my squad is [cold],” he said. “Everybody in my team is somebody that I’ve seen something vital in or that was extremely cold at their craft.”

For him, it isn’t about business as much as it is about making space. Whether it’s seeing Tietta’s “wit and wherewithal” before she even realized it, or discovering MALACHI at just 14 years old, LaRussell builds his movement by recognizing talent early and pouring into it. He doesn’t just want a crew. He wants a community. “You ever tried to win a game all by yourself?” he asked, with a grin. “It’s a tough task.”

For LaRussell, it's love first, then everything else

What keeps the musician going isn’t fame or algorithm tricks; “The spark is love,” he stated plainly. “I really genuinely love what I do. I love my life and what I get to do for a living. I love to create.” That joy bleeds into everything he touches, from freestyles to full bodies of work. “I wasn’t always chasing this s**t,” he admitted. “I just enjoyed making music.” That same joy is what fans feel within his content, even if the subject matter gets heavy. When he made “20 Shots,” people assumed it was some street anthem, but LaRussell shut that down fast.

“[That song] is talking about a n**ga from Sacramento who the police shot 20 times,” he explained. “Music is just my journal. Whatever I’m feeling at that moment or whatever is in my head, that’s what just comes out on the beat.” Sometimes, that beat is about joy. Other times it’s about pain. Either way, it’s always honest.

Content built organically from life and experiences

Unlike most artists, LaRussell doesn’t force the content he documents. “If you love it, consistency is like an easy task,” he explained. “I do this s**t so much. Every day I live it.” For the California native, there’s no manufactured rollout strategy. It’s just moments — freestyles, live shows, studio gems — captured and shared when they take place. “We just share the s**t that hit us and stick with us,” he added. “Something is gonna come from this, and n**gas gonna say [it’s] something that’s vital or important.”

That approach is the spirit behind Good Compenny, the brand and label he birthed with intention. It comes from something simple: “Your momma says you're judged by the company you keep. You keep good company around you and good s**t happens.”

So, when REVOLT told him about their new distribution platform, 440 Artists, LaRussell gave it a fair side-eye — lovingly. “I ain’t used it yet to know if it’s good or not,” the Bay Area frontrunner expressed. “What if y’all start f**king n**gas over? Then you’re going to take my drop and be like, ‘LaRussell supports them.’ I don’t know what y’all about yet.” Still, he made it clear that he’s for the overall movement, adding, “Distribution is necessary for all [independent labels]. We need more. So, all the culture places, and Black people that started [music distribution] for us to do what we do and come in and put our music out to the world is a beautiful thing. You heard?”

LaRusell’s plan to continue growing

While this wasn’t the emcee-turned-mogul's first Austin, Texas takeover, it was definitely his biggest. “I remember being a young n**ga just seeing SXSW and feeling like, damn, I need to be there,” he recalled. “That’s where artists go to get signed. There’s such a legacy that comes with SXSW. And this is our second time being out here. And each time, we’ve gotten bigger and bigger in scale.”

Appreciation for the opportunities received was written all over his face, but so was purpose. “I’m just grinding, putting that work in. You feel me?” he asserted. “I may not stay this way forever, but right now, it’s working. I like the results and we're reaping the benefits of it.”

For LaRussell, the mission is simple: Live it, love it, share it and bring your people with you. That’s the kind of seed you plant when you’re building something that lasts.