South by Southwest Festival and Conference (SXSW) organizers are reportedly scaling back the music portion of the festival, shortening the 2026 edition by two days. According to the Austin American-Statesman, next year’s event will run from March 12-18 instead of the usual full week, marking the first time in the event's history that the weekend traditionally dedicated to music performances and conferences has been eliminated.

The decision follows a steady decline in participation in SXSW’s music festival since the 2010s, when the number of performing bands peaked at around 2,000. This year, only 1,012 acts took the stage. Meanwhile, SXSW’s film and television segments have gained prominence. This year, the likes of Michelle Obama, who recorded a podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, and Issa Rae were among the stars attending premieres of their projects.

How SXSW Music has evolved

This year’s musical lineup included Khalid, Big Freedia and Jurassic 5’s Soup. REVOLT also hosted its popular REVOLT HOUSE event at Austin’s Vulcan Gas Company, featuring performances from artists like LaRussell and 310babii and interactive experiences like Hip Hop Trivia and Blind Living Room Karaoke.

Veteran music journalist Andy Langer, who has attended SXSW since its 1987 launch, noted in a widely shared Facebook post, “For years, it’s been impossible not to notice how parking woes, hotel prices [and] traffic... drop off considerably when SXSW Music begins. The town empties out considerably the Wednesday [morning] after tech [and] film ends.” He also pointed to dwindling sponsorships, economic uncertainty and the music arm’s decreasing relevance as an industry event as key factors in its decline. Langer described this year’s festival as “a snack-sized SXSW with feather-light crowds” and suggested that the music portion lost its utility as high-profile artists and industry professionals increasingly opt out.

Next year’s SXSW will also face logistical changes as the Austin Convention Center, its longtime home, closes in April for a four-year renovation. During that period, the festival will be held at various locations across the city.

Penske Media Corporation (PMC), which invested in SXSW in 2021, continues to expand the festival’s global reach. After launching in Australia in 2023, SXSW will make its London debut this June.