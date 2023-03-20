Image Image Credit Paul Archuleta/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LaRussell Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Every year, South by Southwest (SXSW) becomes a cultural melting pot where music, innovation and creativity collide. If you’re looking for the spot where Hip Hop energy is at its peak, where the crowd moves like they own the night and where the music takes over, then REVOLT HOUSE is where you need to be.

On Thursday (March 13), REVOLT HOUSE is throwing the liveliest party at Vulcan Gas Company in Austin, Texas. This isn’t just a concert — it’s a full-blown experience. With a headlining set from LaRussell, plus a wave of rising stars, crowd-powered games and mind-blowing visuals that’ll have you feeling like you’ve stepped into the best house party of your life, this event is the definition of for the culture, by the culture.

LaRussell is bringing the bars, the energy and the movement

If you’ve been tapped into the underground-meets-mainstream wave, you already know LaRussell is one of the most charismatic, real and dynamic voices in rap right now. The Bay Area native has been making waves with his no-frills, straight-to-the-heart lyricism and a grassroots movement that feels just as intimate as it does powerful.

Expect the Good Compenny front man to bring his signature blend of conscious bars and unfiltered passion to the stage. If his recent performances are any indication, his REVOLT HOUSE set could feature everything from “Again” (a bouncy collaboration with P-Lo and E-40) to “GT Coupe,” a reflective and inspirational offering that embodies his speak-your-truth mentality. Whether he’s spitting wisdom over soulful beats or commanding the crowd like a seasoned veteran, LaRussell is the kind of artist who leaves an imprint long after his last song fades out.

310babii and more are bringing the party — no, the whole turn-up

If LaRussell is the soul, 310babii is the spark that ignites the fire. The Inglewood-born rapper has been setting the streets ablaze with his club-ready anthems, and when he steps on stage, it’ll be all about high-energy West Coast swagger and making sure the crowd is on their feet the entire time.

If you’ve heard his breakout track, “soak city (do it),” you already know what’s coming: infectious drops that hit like a summer block function. Don’t be surprised if he pulls out “back it up,” a song that feels tailor-made for a night of nonstop movement and hands-in-the-air hype. His standout performance will certainly help set the tone for the evening.

That’s not all, either. In addition to the two artists mentioned, K Carbon, ZEDDY WILL, Lex Bratcher, Lebra Jolie and Luke Bar$ will also take to the stage. DJ Wire will keep the crowd jumping in between, while Trey White and Brandi will handle hosting duties.

This isn't just a show. It’s a full immersive experience

At REVOLT HOUSE, you’re not just here to watch — you’re here to be a part of the action (sorry, wallflowers). This isn’t your standard stand-and-nod showcase, as the energy is designed to pull you in from the moment you step through the doors. Past iterations of the event, with the likes of Key Glock, The LOX and DMX, have long proved that.

This go ‘round, attendees will be able to take part in Hip Hop Trivia, which provides everyone the chance to flex their rap IQ. Whether you’re a walking rap encyclopedia or just know enough to get by, this is your time to shine. Can you finish the lyric? Can you guess the track in just a few seconds? The competition is real, and the bragging rights are even realer.

If you're a performer at heart, you’ll enjoy Blind Living Room Karaoke, a concept that turns regular karaoke on its head. No lyrics and no teleprompter: It’s just you, the beat and a room full of people waiting to see if you can hold it down. It’s hilarious, unpredictable and pure entertainment.

And let’s talk about the visuals. The massive LED screens at REVOLT HOUSE will flip typical concert tropes into a cinematic, 360-degree vibe, shifting through different “rooms” of a house — think living room, kitchen and front porch — all filled with silhouettes of people turning up alongside the crowd. Each set will unfold like a new chapter in the night, and visuals will make it all feel like it’s alive.

Why this is THE spot at SXSW 2025

There’s no shortage of music events at the Austin celebration, but REVOLT HOUSE stands in a league of its own. Instead of just catching a set and bouncing, this installation will be about tapping into something real, something cultural and something that feels like a moment. It’s a mix of raw talent, deep energy and a crowd that feeds off every beat, every lyric and every unexpected turn the night takes.

And because REVOLT knows how to do it right, there will be exclusive moments, free drink tickets floating around and surprises you won’t see coming. One thing is for sure — if you’re at SXSW and you miss REVOLT HOUSE, you’re missing one of the dopest, most unforgettable nights of the festival. Pull up, turn up and let’s make history.