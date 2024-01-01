Image Image Credit Nyshan Sadler Image Alt Key Glock at REVOLT House 2024 at SXSW Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Staying true to their impactful partnership with one another, Ally and REVOLT saw SXSW as not only a chance to entertain, but empower.

SXSW is an annual cultural festival in Austin, Texas that brings together hundreds of thousands of people from the worlds of film, tech, music, education, and culture through networking, speakers, performances, and much more. Notable figures such as Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar have used performing at the event to take their careers to the next level.

In alignment with this mindset of pushing the culture forward, REVOLT House at SXSW curated a vibe that was unlike any other. It was true to what hip hop is all about. It provided a platform for up-and-coming artists to perform in front of a crowd of over 1,000 attendees, while also offering guests fun ways to express themselves creatively. Ally showed up in a big way to support these objectives, proudly serving as one of the sponsors. And being the enthusiastic partner they always are, Ally chose to go a step further with their commitment by attending REVOLT House to promote financial education.

“Showing up here at REVOLT House fits squarely into our financial goals,” said Ally Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship Natalie Brown. She was one of a few key figures representing the company at the event.

“We believe in economic mobility, and we focus on the three distinct areas of affordable housing, workforce development, and financial education.”

Two other people were impactful in promoting financial empowerment at REVOLT House. The hosts of the event, iHeartRadio personalities Sheba Songz and Trey White, spoke to attendees about their financial goals.

Many were business owners, like Charlotte native Desmond Wiggan Jr., 34, owner of the tech company BatteryXchange.

“A lot of my financial discipline has been through processes I’ve implemented,” he told REVOLT. “Bringing in the right people who can, through mentorship, teach me the right way.”

That’s exactly the gap that Ally is seeking to fill, and showing up to REVOLT House was a huge part of that. Amid all the educational components, there was still a party to be had, and this was one for the books.

REVOLT House goers participated in several immersive experiences such as:

Crib Cypher: REVOLT built a studio space inside the REVOLT House for aspiring artists of various disciplines to step into the recording booth and showcase their talents.

REVOLT Room: Attendees were asked their opinions on a culture-focused question, and then wrote their answers on a blank CD. The CD was then displayed on the wall for others to see.

Arcade Gaming Lounge: REVOLT built an arcade lounge where attendees played classic games like PacMan and Galaga.

Aside from these activities, our hosts linked up with the DJ to keep the house rocking for the entire evening. They also led the crowd in Hip Hop trivia, a karaoke singing competition, and a dance-off.

This all led to the great performance lineup. Big Moochie Grape, EmanuelDaProphet, and Big Mali all had the crowd turnt as they performed a blend of their recently dropped and unreleased music. Then, Key Glock closed the show by giving a truly unforgettable headlining performance.

So, a big thank you to Ally for not only helping make this the most lit experience at SXSW, but one of the most productive ones, as well.