The ultimate house party experience is back! SXSW 2025's REVOLT HOUSE is set to take over Vulcan Gas Company for a one-night-only event, bringing electrifying performances, immersive visuals and high-energy audience engagement to the heart of Austin, TX’s legendary festival. The celebration will also serve as an introduction to 440 Artists, a game-changing platform that lets independent talent push their music globally while keeping the lion’s share of their royalties. From 7:30 p.m. to midnight, this event will transform into the go-to destination for music lovers, creatives and culture enthusiasts ready to experience SXSW like never before.

More than a concert – it’s a full-on experience

Designed as more than just a showcase, REVOLT HOUSE immerses attendees in a high-energy, participatory atmosphere where they watch the action and become a part of it. The night will feature live performances from some of the hottest rising stars in Hip Hop, with headliners LaRussell and 310babii leading a stacked lineup that includes Lebra Jolie, Luke Bar$, Lex Bratcher, K Carbon and Zeddy Will. Keeping the energy high throughout the night are hosts Trey White and Brandi, alongside DJ Wire, who will set the vibe with nonstop bangers.

Beyond the music, festivalgoers can step into the spotlight with interactive audience experiences designed to bring out their inner performer. Hip Hop Trivia will put their rap knowledge to the test, while Blind Living Room Karaoke dares two bold attendees to take the mic and deliver their best performance – no lyrics, just pure confidence. Winners? The crowd decides.

If SXSW is a party, REVOLT HOUSE is the main event

Because no great party is complete without surprises, expect free drink tickets, exclusive REVOLT-branded moments, and an energy that makes this event the talk of the festival. High attendance is expected for what is sure to be a must-hit destination for anyone looking for a heavy dose of music, culture and community. Head here to secure your spot before it all goes down this Thursday (March 13). And keep checking back for more details to come on REVOLT.tv.