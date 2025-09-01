Image Image Credit spxChrome/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fantasy football notes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fantasy football is more than a pastime. It’s a cultural phenomenon that blends strategy, data, and passion for the game. Each season, millions of fans join leagues with friends, family, and co-workers, united by the thrill of competition and the joy of weekly debates. As far as achieving success isn’t just about instinct or team loyalty; it’s about tapping into the knowledge shared by experts who dedicate themselves to analyzing every stat, snap, and storyline.

The best fantasy football voices come from many corners of the media landscape. Some are veteran insiders, others are podcasters with loyal fanbases, and many are independent creators bringing fresh perspectives to the community. Together, they make fantasy football accessible, fun, and endlessly engaging.

This list highlights 11 experts who embody what the fantasy community is all about. They aren’t here to promote gambling or betting lines — they’re here to break down players, elevate strategy, and create inclusive spaces where fans can thrive.

1. JJ Zachariason

Creator of the Late Round Fantasy Football brand, JJ popularized the “late-round QB” strategy and continues to provide sharp, data-backed insights. His podcast and newsletter remain go-to resources for drafters and weekly lineup decision-makers alike.

2. Liz Loza

Respected across platforms, Liz Loza combines creativity with sharp statistical insights. She’s celebrated for making fantasy more inclusive while providing detailed analysis on players, matchups, and strategies that help fans compete and learn without being overwhelmed.

3. Ray Garvin

As the founder of DestinationDevy and an analyst for Yahoo Fantasy, Ray Garvin blends dynasty expertise with NFL draft insights. His podcasts and videos offer in-depth player evaluations, making him a go-to voice for forward-thinking fantasy managers.

4. Matt Harmon

Harmon’s Reception Perception project revolutionized how fans evaluate wide receivers. By charting routes and measuring success rates, he offers unique tools to fantasy managers who want to better understand which pass-catchers are truly reliable week to week.

5. Victoria Geary

Part of the Footballguys team, Victoria Geary offers insightful rankings and engaging start/sit advice. She’s built a strong reputation by making fantasy football approachable for everyone, combining community interaction with thoughtful, accessible analysis.

6. Laquan Jones

Founder of Real Deal Fantasy HQ and NFL Network contributor LaQuan Jones provides sharp analysis with a cultural lens. He highlights underrated players and delivers content that resonates with diverse audiences.

7. Cynthia Frelund

As NFL Network’s first analytics expert, Cynthia Frelund applies advanced modeling to fantasy football projections. Her ability to translate complex data into practical advice has made her one of the most trusted voices in fantasy analysis today.

8. C. H. Herms

As an analyst at FTN Fantasy, Herms provides weekly “Should You Draft…” matchups with deep, dynasty-focused insight. Previously with Draft Sharks, he also produces at Fantasy Points and leads the way via FTN’s popular “Crossing Routes Podcast.”

9. Matthew Berry

Arguably the most recognizable fantasy analyst, Berry helped bring the game into mainstream culture. His mix of rankings, columns, and storytelling made him a household name for fantasy managers of all experience levels.

10. Marcas Grant

NFL Network fantasy analyst and longtime NFL.com editor, Marcas Grant has regularly contributed to “NFL Fantasy Live” and its podcast of the same name. His articles, which cover sleepers, hype trains, and draft values, remain must‑reads for serious fantasy football heads.

11. Field Yates

As an ESPN analyst, Field Yates offers consistent rankings, waiver wire breakdowns, and draft specials. His insider knowledge of the NFL blends seamlessly with fantasy strategy, making him a trusted voice for anyone looking to improve weekly.