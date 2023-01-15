Image Image Credit Kathryn Riley / Contributor Via Getty Images Image Alt Damar Hamlin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is preparing to share his powerful NFL comeback story in the upcoming documentary Did We Win. The film revisits his 2023 health scare, a moment that sparked national conversations about player safety and heart health awareness. That January, he went into cardiac arrest following a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His collapsed body lay on the field for several minutes as the team’s medical staff worked to resuscitate him.

The near-fatal incident required a nine-day stay in the hospital and six months of recovery before Hamlin was allowed to suit up for practice. Now, two years removed from the life-changing ordeal, emotions remain raw. On Wednesday (July 16), the athlete tweeted his reaction to reliving that chapter of his life. “Just watched the first final cut of my documentary. [I] cried 90 times. [I] can’t wait for the world to see this thing!! [I’ve] made so much progress in [two and a half] years that it was humbling to relive some of the craziest moments of my life. Wow,” he wrote.

In the comments, a supporter responded, “Can't wait, Damar. As a cardiac RN, you're an absolute wonder to me.” A second fan commented, “I can't wait to see it, but I may skip the game scenes. Even knowing how wonderful it turned out, whew, that'll be tough. So many prayed and cried and hoped for you, and I'm so excited that you have healed. Ah, who am I kidding? I'll be watching every minute.” A third person shared that Hamlin’s story personally resonated with their family. That individual remarked, “You are an inspiration and a miracle. My [four] boys say that no one has an excuse not to try and work hard because [if] you can do it, they can too! Keep being great because I have young men who are learning from you.”

Did We Win documentary begins with Hamlin’s hospital recovery

The film’s title was inspired by one of the first questions Hamlin asked when he awoke from a medically induced coma. University of Cincinnati Medical Center physician Dr. Timothy Pritts told him, “Damar, you won — you won the game of life.” The actual game, though, was postponed due to the emergency. It never resumed.

Did We Win is directed by Clay Tweel and produced by FlynnPictureCo, NFL Films and more. Beau Flynn told The Hollywood Reporter that filming began during the football player’s hospital stay. “We’ve been with him every step of the way,” he said, adding, “Damar is a real-life superhero. His impact and recovery in such a short period of time has been extraordinary to witness.” The release date has not been publicized.

Hamlin’s cardiac arrest didn’t just change his life; it reshaped his purpose. He’s now a vocal advocate for heart health and was a major supporter of the HEARTS Act that passed through the Senate unanimously in 2024, securing funding for cardiac emergency training and resources in schools. While football made him a household name, it’s his resilience and advocacy that cement his legacy.