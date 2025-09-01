Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images, and Alex Slitz / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024, Paige Bueckers arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft, and Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm walks the orange carpet during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The WNBA’s biggest names are building their presence on and off the court. It’s never been easier for players to be heard and seen, and Instagram is often where that happens.

Some stars, like Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers, brought millions of fans with them from their college days. The Chicago Sky forward, in particular, has found plenty of ways to connect beyond the game, from her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast to deals with major brands like Reebok and McDonald’s. Others, like A’ja Wilson and Candace Parker, have spent years stacking championships, signing endorsements, and staying front and center in the spotlight.

Together, they prove that today’s WNBA stars know how to keep their influence strong after the final buzzer, through the finals, and even in the off-season. Below, REVOLT compiled a list of the 11 WNBA players with the most Instagram followers.

1. Angel Reese

Image Image Credit Chris Coduto / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky controls the ball during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on August 28, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-79. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Angel Reese shouldn’t come as a surprise here. The basketball star built a massive following at LSU, where she drew fans like Shaq, LeBron James, and, yes, former President Barack Obama. That spotlight only grew bigger when she made it to the pros.

Like a lot of players on this list, Reese has plenty going on when she’s not playing. The Chi-Town Barbie launched the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, where she chops it up with celebrities and fellow athletes, and she’s leveraged deals with Reebok, McDonald’s, and Reese’s to amplify her bigger-than-basketball personality.

2. Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is a player who really doesn’t need an introduction. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, she’s proven her worth every step of the way. Compared to some of her peers on this list, the point guard keeps things a little more private and lets her game do most of the talking.

While she’s aware of her popularity, Clark rejects the idea that it’s her primary value. “I don’t want to be there because I’m somebody that can bring attention,” Clark told TIME. “I want to be there because they think I’m good enough.” That being said, there’s a reason they call it the Caitlin Clark effect. Whether she’s on the court or on social media, her following is massive.

3. Paige Bueckers

You’d have to be living under a rock — or at least not paying attention to women’s basketball — to not know who Paige Bueckers is. During her acceptance speech for Best Female College Athlete at the 2021 ESPY Awards, the UConn alum used her speech to spotlight Black women: "With the light that I have now as a white woman who leads a Black-led sport and celebrated here, I want to shine a light on Black women. They don't get the media coverage that they deserve.”

Fast-forward to her WNBA debut with the Dallas Wings, and Bueckers has become one of the league’s must-know names. She’s inked deals with Nike, Gatorade, and even Wingstop. Paige Bueckers, or Paige Buckets, if you will, is one of the most influential stars in the W’s new era.

4. Sabrina Ionescu

It’s almost a given that the biggest stars in college hoops turn into superstars in the pros, and Sabrina Ionescu is proof. During her run with the Oregon Ducks, she set the NCAA women’s record for most career triple-doubles, then went No. 1 overall to the New York Liberty. Her star power isn’t limited to the hardwood, with Ionescu partnering with Nike on more than a few occasions and making her Met Gala debut in 2025. What’s it like to be this perfect, Sab?

5. Hailey Van Lith

Hailey Van Lith is a lot like another favorite of ours, Reese. She suited up for LSU before heading to the Chicago Sky for her rookie season. The point guard has plenty of magnetic qualities: she’s confident, competitive, and knows exactly how to own the moment. Add to that the fact she formed one of basketball’s cutest couples with NBA guard Jalen Suggs, whom she began dating in 2021, and HVL is even easier to root for.

6. Cameron Brink

If Cameron Brink weren’t the power forward we all know and love, she’d probably be a model. Oh, wait — she already is. In 2025, she crossed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue off her bucket list, and if you’ve been keeping tabs on the New Jersey native, you know she’s stacked up a few more magazine spreads and brand partnerships since then. She also co-hosts “Straight to Cam” with Sydel Curry-Lee (yes, Steph Curry’s sister). Pretty great side hustle, right?

7. A'ja Wilson

A’vengers, assemble! Odds are, you’ve seen A’ja Wilson somewhere. Maybe it was during her days with the South Carolina Gamecocks, her back-to-back championship run in 2022 and 2023, the debut of her signature A’Ones, or even that viral clip of Usher feeding her a chocolate-covered strawberry. However you know her, Wilson is iconic in every sense of the word.

8. Jewell Loyd

Jewell Loyd is the best of the best, so much so that Kobe Bryant nicknamed her the Gold Mamba. She entered the W in 2015 as the No. 1 draft pick, spending the bulk of her career with the Seattle Storm before joining the Aces a decade later. A bona fide basketball star, she’s one of the league’s highest-paid players (and rightfully so) and a proud representative of the LGBTQ+ community.

9. Kelsey Plum

Kelsey Plum does it for all the dawgs. The WNBA champ is a blast to follow on and off the court, mostly because she’s never afraid to say exactly what’s on her mind. Oh, and not many players in the league can say they’ve got their own signature cigar.

10. Skylar Diggins

Image Image Credit Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Skylar Diggins #4 of the Seattle Storm competes in the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Who doesn’t love Skylar Diggins? She was a first-round WNBA Draft pick, an Olympic gold medalist, and checks every box you could want in a point guard (in our completely unbiased opinion, of course). She played most of her career with the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings before her recent team moves. Even off the court, she’s got serious style and an aura that people can’t help but gravitate toward.

11. Candace Parker

Candace Parker’s basketball days are technically behind her, but she’s just as influential in basketball now as she was on the court. After retiring in 2024, the WNBA champion moved into sports broadcasting with TNT Sports before finding a new home on Amazon Prime’s NBA On Prime. If you need more proof that she’s multifaceted, just look at her résumé: president of Adidas Women’s Basketball, co-host of “Post Moves” with Aliyah Boston, and more.