There are sports mascots, and then there’s Ellie the Elephant — who prefers to go by Big Ellie, not the little one! This fierce stomper is more than just the face of the WNBA’s New York Liberty; she’s a whole mood. Bursting with energy, sass and that New York edge, Ellie’s popularity has skyrocketed. She’s a fan favorite figure you can’t help but adore.

Even before Liberty clinched the 2024 WNBA Championship, Ellie was already making waves — on the court and across social media. From tearing it up with the music industry’s hottest artists to showing her behind-the-scenes personality with hilarious day-in-the-life voiceovers on TikTok, she’s a powerhouse who just keeps the energy going!

Now that you’re in the loop on this internet sensation, let’s dive into some of her funniest and most viral moments that have racked up millions of views.

1. Winning the 2024 WNBA Championship

Big Ellie was an emotional wreck after her team won the gold at the WNBA Championship game in October. After the buzzer went off, she fell to the floor, full of emotions and even more gratitude. However, her tears didn’t last long. Moments later, she held the trophy and popped champagne with Liberty players to celebrate.

2. Dancing to “Water” in front of Tyla

When Tyla’s “Water” played during a game, Ellie brought her best dance moves to the South African singer herself. She slid over to Tyla’s front-row seat, where the two swayed together, hyping the crowd with every beat.

3. Handing her purse to Mayor Eric Adams

“Mr. Mayor, hold my bag” was the vibe when Ellie hit the stage at the 2024 championship ceremony. In true Ellie fashion, she decided to bust a move in front of the fans; however, her bag was holding her back. Thankfully, Mayor Eric Adams was in the perfect spot to hold onto her clutch so that she could really let loose.

4. Performing on stage with Ciara

Ellie’s moves are not limited to the court. In August, Ciara invited the beloved mascot to perform during her opening set at Missy Elliott’s “Out Of This World Tour.” While Ellie started with the choreography, it wasn’t long before she took center stage. With a swirl of her long braid and a split for the finale, she made sure Ciara’s fans wouldn’t forget her cameo.

5. Nailing the Drea Kelly dance challenge

Big Ellie Liberty brought the energy on TikTok for the Drea Kelly dance challenge in April. With Beyoncé’s “II HANDS II HEAVEN” setting the vibe, Ellie rose from a squat, pointed in each direction and then to her hips before vigorously shaking her legs, perfectly mimicking Kelly’s moves. Her version of the challenge truly took the internet by storm.

6. Her birthday vlog

You know Ellie couldn’t let her birthday slide without showing up and showing out! In one of her first-ever voiceovers, Ellie’s vibrant personality and strong New York accent had everyone locked in. From picking out her birthday outfit to getting down with her mascot friends, the Gemini queen made it clear she’s here to celebrate big.

7. Hopping on the mic for Ja Rule’s halftime performance

During a game in September, New York rapper Ja Rule hit the court to perform his hit song “Put It On Me.” Lil’ Mo, who does the vocals on the song, was not in attendance, but that wasn’t a problem! Ellie hopped on the mic and did what needed to be done. The chemistry between her, Ja Rule and the dancers was on point, and clips from the collaboration made the rounds on social media.

8. Cutting up in a headstand

One thing about Ms. Ellie? She’s going to pop a headstand. It doesn’t matter if she’s performing during halftime or on the sideline bonding with fans, if there’s enough room, she’s going to hit that stunt. Sometimes she’ll keep it cute and pose while in the position. If she’s feeling a little lit, she will even clap her legs together.

9. Performing “Lip Gloss” with Lil Mama

During Ellie’s final stomp of 2024, Lil Mama jokingly crashed her set — playing on the rapper’s infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident. Nonetheless, Ellie was prepared, and when Lil Mama rapped her hit “Lip Gloss,” the entire crew caught on and danced along.

10. Slaying the “Lose My Breath” choreography

Leave it to Ellie to body a viral challenge. While thousands of people participated in the “Lose My Breath” challenge, the mascot took it to the next level. Wearing a costume similar to Beyoncé’s outfit in Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, Ellie and her background dancers slayed the choreography, leaving fans across social media raving.

11. Crashing an NBA panel with commissioner Adam Silver

Nothing stops Ellie from turning up — even at an NBA panel! She crashed the stage with a high-energy dance, surprising NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and getting the crowd hype. Before leaving, the iconic mascot placed an imaginary crown on Liberty player Sabrina Ionescu’s head, sealing the moment.

12. Declining a red carpet interview at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

Ellie turned heads at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards with her classy and elegant look. While on the red carpet, a reporter was dying to see Ellie’s dance moves. However, like the chic elephant she is, she declined because she was wearing some rather couture attire. She did give the interviewer a trunk kiss for the unfortunate letdown.

13. Her RENAISSANCE-inspired arena entrance

Dressed in a metallic costume and blonde wig, Ellie served full Queen Bey vibes with her RENAISSANCE-inspired entrance. Dancers wheeled her out in a silver chair for this epic performance during which she dazzled the arena with a flawless routine.

14. Her Mary J. Blige interpretation



Because her dance moves are on point, it’s only obvious that Ellie’s interpretations are spot on as well. During a game in May, she decided to channel her inner Mary J. Blige. Since the Queen of R&B is known for strutting and bouncing across stage, Ellie had to put a little pep in her step when displaying the choreography. It was well received, resulting in a rousing applause from the crowd.

15. Her rivalry with Courtney Williams’ dad



You can always count on there being a rivalry in sports. When Liberty took on the Minnesota Lynx, Courtney Williams’ dad sparked a friendly rivalry by calling out “that peanut-head elephant.” Ellie couldn’t let it slide, so she made sure to settle it in true Ellie fashion — playfully, of course!

16. Stealing Sabrina Ionescu’s spotlight during a pregame



It’s not Ellie’s fault that she gets all of the attention. While the mascot posed for some pictures before the game, Ionescu arrived for her turn. Not in a rush, the basketball player let Ellie continue getting snapshots from all the photographers. Without thinking twice, Ellie continued putting on a show for the cameras.

17. Turning up with Kennedy Burke



Talk about authentic chemistry! Before a game, Liberty player Kennedy Burke found herself backstage in Ellie’s presence. It didn’t take long before the two began dancing together — with no music. All they needed were the claps and hype from bystanders. At the end, Burke was in awe, saying, “I just danced with Ellie. I don’t know how to feel. I need a minute.”