Key Takeaways

A’ja Wilson became the first WNBA player to record 30 points and 20 rebounds in a single game.

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 94–86 behind Wilson’s standout performance.

Her ongoing chemistry with Chelsea Gray and record-setting season reflect her impact on the league.

On Sunday (Aug. 10), A’ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in a single game. The Las Vegas Aces forward delivered 32 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in a 94–86 win over the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The milestone came in the final minute when Wilson secured a rebound off a missed shot by Connecticut’s Saniya Rivers. She learned of her accomplishment after they secured the win. “It’s a blessing. I love what I do. I love what I do,” she told reporters during a postgame press conference. “It’s pretty cool to have my name in the record books when it comes to that.”

Aces’ recent surge boosts Western Conference standing

The win was Las Vegas’ seventh in its last 10 games, improving the team’s record to 18–14. Wilson’s 20 rebounds nearly equaled Connecticut’s total of 23. The Aces currently hold third place in the Western Conference as the regular season winds down.

Wilson, a three-time MVP and seven-time All-Star, already holds multiple league records. Per The Athletic, she set the WNBA’s single-season scoring mark with 1,021 points in 2024 and the single-season rebounding record with 451 that same year. She also shares the single-game scoring record of 53 points, set in 2023, with Liz Cambage.

Chemistry with Chelsea Gray fuels on-court success

Wilson discussed her long-running connection with teammate Chelsea Gray, noting that the pair are now in their seventh season together. “You got to form some type of trust,” she said. “It’s about d**n time. It took us seven years to kind of get this going.”

That familiarity, she explained, allows them to anticipate each other’s movements and set up teammates more effectively.

With the postseason approaching, Wilson said the team is already treating each game like playoff basketball. “We’re just going to continue to control what we can control and just make sure that we’re in control of our own destiny,” she added.