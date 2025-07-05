Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A’ja Wilson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tuesday’s (May 6) A’One Night was a victory lap for A’ja Wilson, who helped lead the Las Vegas Aces against the Phoenix Mercury hours after the massive success of her debut Nike sneaker, the A'Ones. On their home turf at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the team clinched a close 85-84 victory during the preseason game.

As expected, the WNBA champion set the pace with 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists, all while wearing the new “Pink A’ura” colorway, which reportedly sold out within five minutes. “The A’One is meant to go the distance, taking control from the jump and dominating the floor on every play,” she previously shared in a Nike press release. Safe to say, the shoes — and Wilson — lived up to the hype on the court.

The Las Vegas Aces brought the energy for A’One Night

A’One Night wouldn’t have been complete without Wilson’s team showing up big, and they absolutely came through. Alongside the Olympic gold medalist arriving at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in a pink Bentley, her teammates popped out in merch from the shoe launch. Both Deja Kelly and Dana Evans hit the WNBA tunnel in their “A’One” tees, while others, including the Aces’ mascot, BUCKETS, wore the all-pink sneakers.

Aside from the ladies, Bam Adebayo sat courtside to support his lady, wearing a pair as well. He actually got his hands on them early, having worn the “Pink A’ura” and another colorway at the Miami Heat’s recent games. And of course, Dawn Staley was also in the building.

What’s next for A’ja Wilson’s signature sneaker?

Clearly, Nike scored big with the A’Ones. For those who missed out the first time around, there's good news: "We’re dropping again Thursday (May 8) at Nike stores and other spots everywhere," Wilson wrote via her Instagram Story. "I do this for the real ones, always." Up next, the two will be launching the “OG Pearl” colorway on May 15.