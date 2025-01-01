Image Image Credit Brennan Asplen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A’ja Wilson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Simply put, A’ja Wilson took over this year’s successful NBA All-Star Weekend like she owned the place. The two-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP, and five-time All-Star was everywhere, representing the WNBA as not just one of the league’s biggest stars, but as a cultural force.

And she’s well aware of the weight she carries. “The crown does get heavy,” she admitted during her sit-down with Speedy Morman for Chase's Cashback Courts installation on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). “But, I don’t mind wearing it because I don’t wear it by myself.” That moment summed up exactly why Wilson is the perfect ambassador for the WNBA in this new era – she embraces the pressure, the leadership and the responsibility that comes with being the face of the league, but she also makes it clear that this movement is bigger than just her.

Speedy Morman and A'ja Wilson

She also let fans in on her personal side by breaking down her pre-game routine (“Nap, eat something good and get my mind right”) and revealing that Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” is the track that gets her locked in before competing. When asked which athlete she’d team up with if she could take on another sport, the baller responded, “I’d pair up with LeBron. Whatever sport we would try, we’d dominate in – but maybe we’d play pool, something chill like that.”

The intersection of basketball, music and culture was on full display

Mr. Flower Fantastic paid tribute to Wilson’s influence with a custom white and blue floral bouquet, a symbolic recognition of the way she’s shaping the game. He also designed limited-edition merchandise, including custom basketballs, totes and crewnecks, that fans scrambled to get their hands on, further cementing Wilson’s role as both an athlete and an icon.

Then came the surprise of the night: Steph Curry. The NBA legend showed up at the Chase party with even more energy for what was already an electric event. Fans, some still buzzing from Wilson’s interview, now had another superstar in their presence, making it clear that these kinds of moments are exactly what the game of basketball should look like.

From Chase Cashback Courts to Hennessy’s 2×2 showcase

Meanwhile, Wilson wasn’t done. Over at Hennessy’s 2×2 showcase at San Francisco City Hall, she took on the role of host, watching WNBA stars DiJonai Carrington, Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray battle it out in a high-energy matchup. Perhaps the most poetic moment of the night came when Monét herself showed up, stepping behind the bar to craft cocktails before taking her seat courtside. Wilson’s earlier mention of “On My Mama” as her go-to hype song suddenly felt like a full-circle moment.

Reflecting on the weekend, Wilson kept it simple but impactful. “Shout out to Chase for giving me a platform,” she said. “They allow us to get the full fan experience and give us a chance to bridge the gap.” And that’s exactly what she did – she bridged the gap between women’s basketball and mainstream sports culture, music and competition, legacy and the future.